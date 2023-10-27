First Trailer For New Blumhouse Film, Imaginary, Attached to Five Nights at Freddy's Screenings

If you're planning to see Five Nights at Freddy's in theaters, you'll get an exclusive sneak peak at a new Blumhouse Productions film, Imaginary. Blumhouse has made a major name for itself over the last 10 – 15 years as it's a production company almost exclusively focused on horror and is constantly pumping out new, original films in the genre. Blumhouse is known for producing these films on small budgets and giving the creators total freedom to make whatever they want, usually resulting in massive guaranteed box office returns and even sometimes prestigious awards. In recent years, Blumhouse has also branched out to include films with more "mid-sized" budgets, typically for franchise films like Halloween, the new Exorcist trilogy, and now, Five Nights at Freddy's.

Five Nights at Freddy's has been out for less than a day in the United States and is already a success story for the company as it made back its budget ahead of the film's release due to various deals and is on track to make $50 million its opening weekend. In Thursday night previews, the film raked in $7 million alone. While the movie is also available to stream on Peacock, fans who venture out to the theater this weekend will get an exclusive trailer for a new horror film called Imaginary. This trailer will not be released online and offers a very brief look at the next film from Fantasy Island and Kick-Ass 2 director Jeff Wadlow. Not much is known about Imaginary at the moment, but a description online reads as follows: "A woman returns to her childhood home to discover that the imaginary friend she left behind is very real and unhappy that she abandoned him." You can view an even shorter teaser below.

Imaginary Trailer Description

The trailer begins by asking viewers to close their eyes and "use their imagination" while you listen to unnerving audio from the film, specifically a little girl speaking to someone who has been "left alone" in what seems like a basement. The trailer then instructs viewers to open their eyes and you're able to get a few glimpses of some frantic action, including some kind of monster reminiscent of what a child might dream up in their head chasing someone down a hallway. It's all pretty quick and it may leave you a bit disoriented, but it is a very effective trailer that gets the audience to interact with its premise.

Imaginary Full Trailer

It's unclear when we'll get the first full trailer for Imaginary, let alone something we can watch online and dissect frame by frame, but it likely isn't too far away. Imaginary is currently slated to release in theaters on March 8th, 2024, so it's only a handful of months away. It's possible it could be released online in the next month or so, especially if it gets timed to release alongside screenings of Eli Roth's Thanksgiving, which is the next big theatrical horror release at the moment.