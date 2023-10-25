Five Nights at Freddy’s Eyeing $50M+ Opening Weekend

One of the most popular video games of the last 20 years is heading to the big screen, and its massive following of fans seem to be in tow. Five Nights at Freddy’s, the indie horror sensation that spawned an entire video game franchise, has finally gotten the feature film adaptation that fans have been begging for. Blumhouse’s take on the beloved property, from director Emma Tammi, is debuting this weekend in theaters and on Peacock. Despite the day-and-date streaming release plan, the box office projections still expect Freddy’s to be a massive hit.

According to Deadline, Five Nights at Freddy’s is currently eyeing an opening weekend of $50 million at the domestic box office, though the potential is there for it to be much higher. Some are projecting the film could open as high as $85 million. That would be a massive victory for Blumhouse, especially since Five Nights at Freddy’s is going to be available on Peacock this weekend.

There’s a lot of debate as to how the final numbers for Freddy’s will turn out this weekend. Last year’s Halloween Ends came in under projections during its day-and-date premiere weekend, but it did deliver viewership records for Peacock. That said, the fandom for Five Nights at Freddy’s is much younger, which could lead to the weekend box office numbers being front-loaded.

Either way, Five Nights at Freddy’s is poised for a big weekend at the box office. At $50 million, it would be the fall’s second-biggest theatrical opening, behind only Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour. It could also end up as the biggest pre-Halloween weekend opening we’ve ever seen at the box office. This weekend has traditionally been light, with 2011’s Puss in Boots ($34 million) and 2006’s Saw III ($33.6 million) representing its biggest box office debuts.

When Will Five Nights at Freddy’s Be Released Online?

The day-and-date situation on Peacock has caused some confusion ahead of Five Nights at Freddy’s, as fans aren’t quite sure exactly when they can watch the movie. The release date is technically Friday, but theatrical showings will begin on Thursday afternoon.

Five Nights at Freddy’s won’t premiere on Peacock exactly when the first theatrical showings start, but it won’t be too long after that people start seeing it pop up online. The film is set to hit peacock on Thursday at 8pm ET.

Are you looking forward to checking out the Five Nights at Freddy's movie this weekend?