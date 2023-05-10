Flamin' Hot Movie Reveals Official Trailer For Hulu and Disney+

Flamin' Hot got a brand new trailer today and fans are excited to see this story on the big screen. For those who don't know, Flamin' Hot is the story of Richard Montañez, the man largely responsible for Flamin' Hot Cheetos making it to market. Starting as a janitor at Frito Lay, he workshopped the idea and moved up the ranks to an executive position. Maybe just as important as that inspiring story is that Flamin' Hot marks a turn in the directing chair for Eva Longoria. She's excited to be bringing this story to Hulu and Disney+ on June 9. Check out the brand new trailer for the project down below!

Here's how Searchlight Pictures describes the upcoming movie: "FLAMIN' HOT is the inspiring story of Richard Montañez, the Frito Lay janitor who channeled his Mexican American heritage and upbringing to turn the iconic Flamin' Hot Cheetos into a snack that disrupted the food industry and became a global pop culture phenomenon."

The film stars Jesse Garcia, Dennis Haysbert, Annie Gonzalez, Tony Shalhoub, Emilio Rivera, Matt Walsh, Pepe Serna, Bobby Soto, Jimmy Gonzalez, Vanessa Martinez, Brice Gonzalez, Fabian Alomar, Hunter Jones, and Mario Ponce.

In a previous conversation with the Associated Press, Longoria gushed about Flamin' Hot. "I have Flamin' Hot coming out, that's the other feature film I also directed during COVID," the actor explained. "It's fantastic, a biopic about Richard Montañez, the man who created the Flamin' Hot Cheeto. It's a beautiful, inspiring story and it's not what you expect. It's not what you think. We're in post now so that'll be what's coming out and then I'm doing Searching For Mexico with CNN."

A Lot Of Excitement Around Flamin' Hot?

"I'm so excited for the world to see Flamin' Hot on these two streaming platforms making this universal, inspirational story accessible to an even wider audience," Longoria wrote in a statement. "Now everyone can celebrate the joy, power and heart of this film that also happens to uplift Latinos both in front of and behind the camera."

Searchlight Presidents David Greenbaum and Matthew Greenfield chimed-in, "Eva's inspiring film is a joy to experience and we could not be happier that it will now be available to even more families and audiences around the world."

"From the moment I found Richard Montanez' story seven years ago, I knew it would resonate with and inspire audiences everywhere," added producer DeVon Franklin. "I'm so grateful to Searchlight, Hulu, and now Disney+ for giving us this historic opportunity to bring his uplifting true story to over 200 million subscribers around the world!"

Will you be watching Flamin' Hot? Let us know down in the comments!