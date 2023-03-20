Eva Longoria’s Flamin’ Hot Movie to Premiere on Both Hulu and Disney+

Flamin’ Hot, the upcoming biopic directed by Eva Longoria, is about to make history for both Disney+ and Hulu. On Monday, Searchlight Pictures announced that Flamin’ Hot will be debuting simultaneously on both streaming services, making it the first-ever film to do so. When it premieres on Friday, June 9th, it will also be available on Disney+ outside of the U.S. Flamin’ Hot, which premiered at SXSW earlier this month, recounts the origin story for how Flamin’ Hot Cheetos came to be.

“I’m so excited for the world to see Flamin’ Hot on these two streaming platforms making this universal, inspirational story accessible to an even wider audience,” Longoria said in a statement. “Now everyone can celebrate the joy, power and heart of this film that also happens to uplift Latinos both in front of and behind the camera.”

“Eva’s inspiring film is a joy to experience and we could not be happier that it will now be available to even more families and audiences around the world,” added Searchlight Presidents David Greenbaum and Matthew Greenfield.

“From the moment I found Richard Montanez’ story seven years ago, I knew it would resonate with and inspire audiences everywhere,” said producer DeVon Franklin. “I’m so grateful to Searchlight, Hulu, and now Disney+ for giving us this historic opportunity to bring his uplifting true story to over 200 million subscribers around the world!”

What is Flamin’ Hot about?

Flamin’ Hot is inspired by the true story of Richard Montañez (Jesse Garcia) who as a Frito-Lay janitor disrupted the food industry by channeling his Mexican-American heritage to turn Flamin’ Hot Cheetos from a snack into an iconic global pop culture phenomenon. The cast of Flamin’ Hot also includes Annie Gonzalez, Emilio Rivera, Dennis Haysbert, Matt Walsh, Pepe Serna, Bobby Soto, Jimmy Gonzales, Brice Gonzalez, and Tony Shalhoub.

Is Flamin’ Hot a true story?

A 2021 report seemed to indicate that Montañez’s claims about inventing the Flamin’ Hot Cheeto were urban legend, but his story was ultimately backed up by Cheetos’ parent company, Frito-Lay.

“A great deal has been recently discussed about the origin of Flamin’ Hot Cheetos. The information we shared with the media has been misconstrued by some, which resulted in confusion around where we stand, a range of emotions among our employees and consumers and a strain on our valued friendship with Richard Montañez and the Latino community,” Pepsi’s final statement on the matter said.

It added, “The sincere truth is, at PepsiCo, we believe in the strength and power of teams, and we attribute the launch and success of Flamin’ Hot Cheetos and other products to several people who worked at PepsiCo, including Richard Montañez. Different work streams tackling the same product without interacting occasionally occurred in the past when divisions operated independently and were not the best at communicating. However, just because we can’t draw a clear link between them, doesn’t mean we don’t embrace all of their contributions and ingenuity, including Richard’s.”

As mentioned above, Flamin’ Hot will debut on both Disney+ and Hulu on Friday, June 9th.