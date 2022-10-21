Original Fletch Movies Returning to Streaming After Reboot Premiere
The popular Fletch comedy franchise was rebooted earlier this year, with Jon Hamm stepping in to play the titular reporter. Confess, Fletch told a brand new story with the character more than 30 years after Chevy Chase starred in two Fletch films. Unfortunately, when the reboot was released, the original Fletch movies weren't available on any major streaming service, so fans wanting to rewatch had to buy or rent them. Next month, Fletch is finally returning to streaming.
Peacock recently released the full list of titles making their way to its lineup throughout the month of November. Both Fletch and Fletch Lives were on the list, set to arrive on the streamer on November 1st. Confess, Fletch is still only available on-demand, but Peacock subscribers will be able watch the originals for no extra cost.
What's Coming to Peacock?
The Fletch movies are far from the only titles on their way to Peacock. Here's the full list of movies hitting Peacock on November 1st:
5 More Sleeps 'Til Christmas, 2021
8 Mile, 2002
The Adjustment Bureau, 2011
Admission, 2013
Along Came Polly, 2004
American Gangster, 2007
Balto, 1995
Barbie & Her Sisters in The Great Puppy Adventure, 2015
Barbie in a Christmas Carol, 2008
Barbie in a Mermaid Tale, 2010
Barbie in a Mermaid Tale 2, 2012
Barbie in the Pink Shoes, 2013
Barbie: The Pearl Princess, 2014
Barbie: A Perfect Christmas, 2011
Battleship, 2012
Beethoven, 1992
Beethoven's 2nd, 1993
Beethoven's Christmas Adventure, 2011
The Big Lebowski, 1998
Blankman, 1994
Blippi's Snowflake Scavenger Hunt, 2022
Blue Streak, 1999
The Bone Collector, 1999
The Boss, 2016*
Bridesmaids, 2011
Bruce Almighty, 2003
Cape Fear, 1991
Casino, 1995
Death Becomes Her, 1992
Death Race, 2008
The Deer Hunter, 1979
Despicable Me, 2010
Despicable Me 2, 2013
The Dilemma, 2011
Dr. Seuss' The Cat in the Hat, 2003
Dr. Seuss' The Grinch Musical, 2020
Easy A, 2010*
Evan Almighty, 2007
The Express, 2008
The Family Man, 2000*
Fletch, 1985
Fletch Lives, 1989
Forgetting Sarah Marshall, 2008
Greenberg, 2010
Gremlins, 1984
Gremlins 2: The New Batch, 1990
Harry and the Hendersons, 1987
How Murray Saved Christmas, 2014
Howard the Duck, 1986
The Huntsman: Winter's War, 2016
It's Complicated, 2009
Journey to the Center of the Earth, 2008
Journey 2: The Mysterious Island, 2012
Just Friends, 2005
King Kong, 2005
The Last of the Mohicans, 1992
The Legend of Frosty the Snowman, 2005*
Liar, Liar, 1997
Meet the Parents, 2000
Meet the Fockers, 2004
Little Fockers, 2010
Love Actually, 2003
Lucy, 2014
Madea's Big Happy Family, 2011
Major Payne, 1995
Mamma Mia!, 2008
Mariah Carey's All I Want for Christmas is You, 2017
Midway, 2019
Monsters vs. Aliens, 2009
Mr. Bean's Holiday, 2007
Mystery Men, 1999
Nanny McPhee, 2006
Nanny McPhee Returns, 2010
One True Thing, 1998
Out of Africa, 1985
Pixels, 2015
Pride and Prejudice, 2005
Prime, 2005
Reality Bites, 1994
The Replacements, 2000
Ride Along 2, 2016
Role Models, 2008
Saving Santa, 2013
Scarface, 1983
Seeking a Friend for the End of the World, 2012
Selena, 1997
Taken 2, 2012
The Spy Who Dumped Me, 2018
This is 40, 2012
Tower Heist, 2011
Two Can Play That Game, 2001
Tyler Perry's Boo 2! A Madea Halloween, 2017
Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit, 2005
The Waltons: Homecoming, 2021
Wanderlust, 2012
Warcraft, 2016
The Wedding Date, 2005
Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins, 2008
Whiplash, 2014
Woody Woodpecker, 2018