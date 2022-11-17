Florence Pugh's New Movie Is Already Dominating Netflix
Florence Pugh has seen skyrocketed to superstardom over the last few years. Roles in Fighting With My Family, Midsommar, and Little Women grabbed the attention of movie fans around the world, while her role as Yelena Belova in the Marvel Cinematic Universe turned her into a household name. She has continued her hot streak into 2022, starring in Don't Worry Darling and a new original thriller on Netflix: The Wonder.
The Wonder tells the story of a woman in England in the 1860s, who travels to Ireland to investigate miraculous and potentially paranormal occurrences. It's based on the novel of the same name by Emma Donoghue, and directed by Sebastian Lelio.
Pugh's new movie made its debut on Netflix on Wednesday morning, and it only took a day for it to start catching the attention of subscribers around the country. Thursday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 Movies list shows The Wonder as the second-most popular film on the service in the United States, trailing only Where the Crawdads Sing.
You can check out a full rundown of Thursday's Netflix Top 10 list below.
1. Where the Crawdads Sing
"A woman who grew up alone in the wild North Carolina marshes becomes a suspect in the murder of a well-to-do young man from a nearby town."
2. The Wonder
"Haunted by her past, a nurse travels from England to a remote Irish village in 1862 to investigate a young girl's supposedly miraculous feat."
3. R.I.P.D. 2: Rise of the Dead
"When Sheriff Roy Pulsipher finds himself in the afterlife, he joins a special police force and returns to Earth to save humanity from the undead."
4. Falling for Christmas
"After losing her memory in a skiing accident, a spoiled heiress lands in the cozy care of a down-on-his-luck widower and his daughter at Christmastime."
5. The Bad Guys
"After losing her memory in a skiing accident, a spoiled heiress lands in the cozy care of a down-on-his-luck widower and his daughter at Christmastime."
6. Capturing the Killer Nurse
"This documentary reveals how investigators proved ICU nurse Charles Cullen was killing patients – and how close he came to getting away with murder."
7. Enola Holmes 2
"Enola takes on her first official case as a detective, but to solve the mystery of a missing girl, she'll need help from friends – and brother Sherlock."
8. Hotel Transylvania 2
"After Mavis weds Jonathan and baby Dennis arrives, Dracula looks for proof that his grandson is a vampire and needs to remain in Transylvania."
9. Captain Phillips
"Four Somali pirates hijack a cargo ship and hold the captain hostage, setting the stage for an explosive confrontation with the U.S. Navy."
10. Sing 2
"Buster Moon and his musically gifted friends must persuade the reclusive rock star Clay Calloway to join them for the opening of their new show."