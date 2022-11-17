Florence Pugh's New Movie Is Already Dominating Netflix

Florence Pugh has seen skyrocketed to superstardom over the last few years. Roles in Fighting With My Family, Midsommar, and Little Women grabbed the attention of movie fans around the world, while her role as Yelena Belova in the Marvel Cinematic Universe turned her into a household name. She has continued her hot streak into 2022, starring in Don't Worry Darling and a new original thriller on Netflix: The Wonder.

The Wonder tells the story of a woman in England in the 1860s, who travels to Ireland to investigate miraculous and potentially paranormal occurrences. It's based on the novel of the same name by Emma Donoghue, and directed by Sebastian Lelio.

Pugh's new movie made its debut on Netflix on Wednesday morning, and it only took a day for it to start catching the attention of subscribers around the country. Thursday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 Movies list shows The Wonder as the second-most popular film on the service in the United States, trailing only Where the Crawdads Sing.

You can check out a full rundown of Thursday's Netflix Top 10 list below.