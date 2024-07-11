Fly Me to the Moon: Breakout Star Anna Garcia Learned “Poise and Grace” From Scarlett Johansson

Fly Me to the Moon is a first for many members of its company. It is the first time leading stars Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum captain a movie together. It is Johansson’s first time starring as well as executive producing outside of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And for newcomer Anna Garcia, it is her first feature film. Garcia’s acting credits go back to 2017, as she has guest starred on a number of television programs, including Superstore, Bunk’d, and It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia. Fly Me to the Moon represents her first leap to the big screen, and she is doing it in a major way.

Anna Garcia Learned “Poise and Grace” From Scarlett Johansson

Anna Garcia plays Ruby Martin, the assistant to Scarlett Johansson’s Kelly Jones. This meant that Garcia was essentially shadowing Johansson every time the cameras were rolling.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Speaking to ComicBook, Garcia opened up about what she learned from working so closely alongside Johansson throughout Fly Me to the Moon.

“The first thing I learned is how to carry yourself with poise and grace,” Garcia said. “Being on set is an insane experience. Anything can go wrong at any moment. There’s so many people and she just knows how to stay kind and level-headed and roll with the punches. I just feel like I learned so much grace from her.”

Channing Tatum, Anna Garcia, Jim Rash, Scarlett Johannsson, and Donald Elise Watkins attend the word Fly Me to the Moon world premiere.

Life eventually began to imitate art when the cameras weren’t rolling.

“It was so funny. We shot a seat on the plane and she had her scenes in front of her and she like marked a little word and I was like, ‘What was that? What did you do?’” Garcia continued. “I was becoming so assistant in real life too. I feel like it’s an acting master class being around her.”

Fly Me to the Moon soars into theaters this Friday, July 12th.

Fly Me to the Moon tells the tale of the real-life space race of the 1960s but with a conspiratorial twist. Shadowy government figure Moe Berkus (Woody Harrelson) approaches Kelly Jones (Scarlett Johansson) with a top-secret mission entitled “Project Artemis,” an effort to film a faked moon landing to ensure the United States government has backup footage to air in case the legitimate Apollo 11 mission fails. Jones works alongside NASA launch director Cole Davis (Channing Tatum) to “sell” the moon to an American public that has lost interest in interstellar exploration while simultaneously concealing the conspiratorial side of her job at NASA.