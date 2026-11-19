If there is one type of movie guaranteed to draw in an audience, then it is usually one featuring dinosaurs. The prehistoric creatures have been fascinating people for more than a hundred years, and have appeared on screen in every era of cinema. From stop-motion appearances in movies like King Kong and 65 Million Years BC, to modern CGI iterations, there is something still awesome about seeing dinosaurs come to life on screen. Yet this year’s big dino flick starring Anne Hathaway and Ewan McGregor couldn’t take a bite out of the box office despite being rated higher than most of the mighty Jurassic Park franchise. Now, though The End of Oak Street is finally roaring with its debut on streaming, as it charged straight to the top of the HBO Max global chart this week. Once again it is a sign that box office performance is becoming less relevant when many are happy to wait a little longer to catch non-franchise movies in their own homes.

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The End of Oak Street has everything you would expect from a summer blockbuster. Big star names in Hathaway and McGregor, J.J. Abrams producing, and It Follows helmer David Robert Mitchell writing and directing. The film is set in 1982, when novelist Denise (Hathaway) and her pizza-delivery man husband, Greg (McGregor) find their neighborhood being transported back 65 million years into the past where the residents need to work together in order to survive a dangerous new world of predators that are almost inescapable. Yet just like Adam Driver’s sci-fi dinosaur movie 65, The End of Oak Street just could not capture an audience when it was released right in the middle of the summer season on August 14. Instead, it has had to wait three months to finally prove that it did have an audience out there waiting for it after all.

The End of Oak Street Became a 2026 Cinema Disappointment

The ambition behind The End of Oak Street was clear to see from the movie’s trailers, with the special effects easily matching those of recent Jurassic World movies and a very positive initial reaction from critics. The Tomatometer maintained a high 86% score from critics, who praised it as a thrilling “pulpy good fun” film that should be perfect for the millions who have turned almost every Jurassic World movie into a $1 billion success. Even audiences were mostly positive as its 76% score suggested, yet they just did not turn out in numbers during its theatrical run. With a budget of around $80-90 million, the worldwide gross of $122 million made it a big flop during a summer filled with surprising low-budget hits like Obsession and Resident Evil.

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Now, just like so many movies, The End of Oak Street has become the latest release to find redemption as a huge streaming hit. The movie has plenty to offer a streaming audience. It has action, adventure, fits with a family viewing scenario, some great special effects, and a brisk 99-minute running time meaning it will not take up hours like many movies tend to these days. The film also plays well into the one thing that fans wanted more of in Jurassic World: Dominion; dinosaurs roaming around the streets of a neighborhood picking off people one by one without mercy. Considering the number of complaints that Jurassic World movie received for not delivering what audiences wanted, it is even more surprising that The End of Oak Street did perform better. With streaming performance now being almost as important as theatrical, it seems that judging whether a movie is a success is something that can only be done after it has a chance to prove itself at home.

Have you seen The End of Oak Street? Should it have been a hit in cinemas? Let us know in the comments.