J.J. Abrams Debunks Major End of Oak Street Fan Theory As Early Reactions Praise Film

For all intents and purposes, Spider-Man: Brand New Day effectively marked the end of the summer movie season, as it was the last high-profile big studio tentpole on the schedule. But that doesn’t mean August doesn’t have any intriguing offerings of its own. This weekend sees the release of the original sci-fi film The End of Oak Street, which hails from director David Robert Mitchell (It Follows) and producer J.J. Abrams. As marketing leaned into the mystery surrounding the movie’s story, Abrams’ involvement caused some people to speculate that The End of Oak Street was somehow connected to the Cloverfield franchise. A few days ahead of the theatrical release, Abrams has addressed that speculation head on.

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Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, Abrams clearly debunked the End of Oak Street/Cloverfield fan theories. “The only connection to our Cloverfield movies is that [End of Oak Street star] Ewan’s [McGregor] partner is Mary Elizabeth Winstead, who was the star of 10 Cloverfield Lane, who we were very lucky to get to work with and who I adore,” he said. “So there was that, but other than that, people are just making connections that they happen to see.”

Those disappointed to learn The End of Oak Street isn’t part of the Cloverfield franchise should take solace in the early reactions, which have mostly very positive things to say. Check out a sampling of social media posts in the space below:

The End of Oak Street absolutely rocks. hilarious, perfectly paced, Ambliny but mean as hell, Anne Hathaway blasts a T-Rex with a shotgun… it delivers more fun in any 5-minute stretch than the entire Jurassic franchise has in total since the 90s. biggest surprise of the summer. — david ehrlich (@davidehrlich) August 11, 2026

This movie is well-made, brisk, a lot of fun, and also has a strain of familial sincerity in common with most of this summer’s blockbusters like THE ODYSSEY, SPIDER-MAN: BND, and TOY STORY 5. A welcome shift away from “Well, THAT just happened” irono-storytelling. See it. pic.twitter.com/UW3HyE7ucb — Sean Fennessey (@SeanFennessey) August 10, 2026

David Robert Mitchell delivers a personal and original sci-fi survival dinosaur movie with THE END OF OAK STREET that feels like classic Amblin Entertainment. The fantastic production design completely sells the time period, while Anne Hathaway and Ewan McGregor deliver two… pic.twitter.com/bT05idDa9v — Matt Neglia (@NextBestPicture) August 11, 2026

#TheEndOfOakStreet isn’t just the best DINOSAUR movie since Jurassic park it’s a a near perfect love letter to the 80s blockbusters! It’s Jaws meets The Goonies meets Jurassic Park but with a deeply personal story at its center that I didn’t expect to resonate with me as much as… pic.twitter.com/IhRZo50F4Y — Zach Pope (@ZachhPope) August 11, 2026

Happy to say in this crowded summer movie season, there’s yet another reason to go to the movies:



THE END OF OAK STREET is a delight.



It’s the perfect blend of sci-fi awe and family survival horror from the Amblin age. It tortures its heroes while remaining endearingly sweet.… pic.twitter.com/IHAYiNg63s — Erik Voss (@eavoss) August 11, 2026

The #EndofOakStreet is a very fun, wildly well-made, Jurassic Suburb with a great period setting, plentiful surprises and lots of creepiness.



My one issue is best scenes – of which there are many – shine way brighter than the rest. So it’s a little off, but still very good. pic.twitter.com/BXWSJGnp9C — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) August 11, 2026

Can The End of Oak Street Make a Splash at the Box Office?

Image Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures

That The End of Oak Street isn’t connected to Cloverfield isn’t a big surprise. Oak Street is a Warner Bros. release, while Cloverfield is a Paramount property. As we’ve seen with Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Hollywood studios can strike deals to work together when there’s money to be made, but that was an extreme circumstance far from the industry norm. It’s arguably better for The End of Oak Street that it’s its own entity. This way, the film can truly stand on its own and viewers can just enjoy it on its own merits without trying to figure out how it connects to a larger picture. All of the Cloverfield movies are ostensibly standalone films, but there’s a franchise lore tying them together.

What is pleasantly surprising is The End of Oak Street earning strong word of mouth so far. It’s important to keep in mind that these are just social media reactions, and it’ll be interesting to see how or if things change once full written reviews start coming in. Last year, Edgar Wright’s adaptation of The Running Man received enthusiastic social media reactions, but the Rotten Tomatoes score painted a much more mixed picture. That said, The End of Oak Street is off to a good start in the reviews department, with many people praising its ability to balance an emotional, personal story with high-stakes genre thrills. From the moment the first teaser trailer dropped, The End of Oak Street was being compared to Amblin movies of yesteryear, and it seems to live up to that billing.

There was a time when original, high-concept blockbusters ruled the multiplex. If The End of Oak Street was coming out in the 1980s or 1990s, it’d have a good chance of becoming one of the year’s highest-grossing films. However, it’s releasing in 2026, when original movies aren’t as sure of a bet at the box office. Granted, recently, we’ve seen non-franchise genre films like Sinners, Weapons, and Project Hail Mary achieve commercial success, so audiences have shown there’s still an interest in those kinds of movies. One thing all of those films had in common was strong word of mouth, so it helps that people seem high on The End of Oak Street. These days, audiences can be more selective about what they see in theaters; they want to feel that a film is truly worth the trip to the multiplex, or else they can easily wait for streaming.

With Brand New Day and The Odyssey continuing to make money, The End of Oak Street would have been dead on arrival had initial reactions been mixed or negative. It will still have its work cut out for itself going up against the two biggest movies of the summer, but it at least has a puncher’s chance to stand out and leave its mark now. It would be great if The End of Oak Street was a hit, encouraging studios to invest further in ideas that aren’t rooted in established legacy IP.