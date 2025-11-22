Forgotten Liam Neeson Action Movie With 83% RT Audience Score Is a Streaming Success, 4 Years Later

Another week, another Netflix Top 10 Streaming list in the books. And this week’s list has a ton of different options, with everything from Frankenstein to KPop Demon Hunters to The Hangover. But a 4-year-old Liam Neeson flick has also made the list, sitting at the number 5 spot. It boasts an 83% Rotten Tomatoes score and was well-received by audiences, if not by critics.

The synopsis of The Marksman, a Netflix original, is pretty interesting. It centers around grizzled rancher Jim Hanson, who lives alone along a stretch of the border, fending off eviction notices and craving his solitude. Everything is threatened when a young migrant boy and his mother, fleeing a cartel, end up on Jim’s property. A shoot-out ensues, and the boy’s mother begs Jim to save her son, Miguel—a promise that he agrees to, against the advice of his daughter, who is also a police officer. He breaks Miguel out of the U.S Border Patrol and Customs, and the two flee, attempting to evade both the police and the cartel.

It’s A Fun, Gritty Adventure

Stereotypical in places, cliché in others, The Marksman isn’t anything to write home about. It recycles tropes and narrative choices that we’ve seen time and time again in countless action flicks and westerns, but that doesn’t mean that it’s not a decent way to kill some time. “There’s enough here to give the viewer something to chew on, even if the pic mostly buries important talking points in favor of routine action and predictable drama,” says Jeff Ames of ComingSoon.net. Deidre Molumby of entertainment.ie says, “The Marksman is a bit like Logan, without the superpowers and without the same emotional kickers. It’s not the worst Liam Neeson action movie out there, but it’s clear the formula is becoming well-worn.”

Overall, it’s a fun action movie with a pretty intense climax toward the end. Liam Neeson does what he does best, bringing another gruff, Taken-esque character to life. The audience had a kinder view of the film, with one viewer saying, “The Marksman was good. I would definitely recommend this movie for an enjoyable watch. Liam Neeson does a great job continuing to lead action films even at his older age. The movie touches on real topics and discussions that matter in America. Overall, I would recommend this movie.” Another added, “The critic reviews are just post-modernist douchebaggery. It’s a good movie. Watch it with your kids, watch it with your grandfather, watch it with your dad. Not everything has to be some deep artistic expression.”

