One of Liam Neeson’s Most Underrated Movies Is Streaming Free

Liam Neeson is one of the most recognizable and accomplished actors in Hollywood. Since making his film debut in 1978 with Pilgrim’s Progress, the actor has gone on to star throughout a range of genres, appearing in beloved movies like Schindler’s List and Star Wars: The Phantom Menace. As the actor transitioned into a big-name action star with the Taken films, one of his movies flew under the radar. That underrated film, released in 2012 and produced and directed by Joe Carnahan, is now streaming for free, giving Neeson’s fans an opportunity to rediscover a hidden gem in the actor’s filmography.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The star-studded survival thriller film The Grey is now streaming on Kanopy, the free streaming video service available to library card holders. The movie is based on Ian MacKenzie Jeffers’s short story “Ghost Walker” and centers around a group of oil workers who must battle the elements and a pack of wolves after surviving a deadly plane crash in the Alaskan wilderness. In addition to Nesson, The Grey also stars Frank Grillo, Dermot Mulroney, Dallas Roberts, Joe Anderson, Nonso Anozie, and James Badge Dale.

Play video

Why You Should Watch The Grey

The Grey released in theaters on January 27, 2012 amid Neeson’s rise as a prominent action star. Sandwiched between the 2008 movie Taken and his anticipated return as retired CIA operative Bryan Mills in Taken 2 in October 2012, the film didn’t generate quite as much attention as those fast-paced, action-packed film. But The Grey is absolutely deserving of more attention and in many ways is one of Neeson’s best works. Neeson’s portrayal of John Ottway, a character grappling with survival in an unforgiving landscape and internal struggles, allows for a grittier, more emotional, and powerful performance that starkly contrast with his more conventional action roles and showcases the range of his acting abilities.

The Grey as a whole features strong performances from the cast and manages to go beyond the usual adrenaline-pumping action of survival thrillers by focusing the story on the internal battles of the characters and exploring themes of life, the inevitability of death, and faith. Elevated by stunning visuals and a haunting score, The Grey is a solid film that should have gotten far more attention. The movie was a box office and critical success, grossing over $81 million worldwide and earning a “Certified Fresh” distinction on Rotten Tomatoes with an 80% critics’ score.

Other Survival Thriller Movies On Kanopy

Just like The Grey is an underrated movie in Nesson’s career, Kanopy is an underrated platform in the streaming world. Unlike other streamers, Kanopy is a streaming video platform that provides free access to thousands of titles with a library card, including numerous survival thrillers.

Backcountry

Battle Royale

Centigrade

The Darkest Hour

Europa Report

Into the Storm

Loop Track

Pioneer

The Quake

The Reef

Shark Bait

Sugar Mountain

The Survivalist

The Tunnel

What Still Remains