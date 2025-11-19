Former Ant-Man Director Addresses Directing a DCU Movie (& We Know How It Could Happen)

Director Edgar Wright left his mark on comic book adaptations when he helmed the cult classic Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, but he’s yet to direct a film within the Marvel or DC franchises. Of course, that isn’t for lack of trying. Famously, Wright was attached to direct Ant-Man for Marvel before stepping away from the project over creative differences. He hasn’t looked to jump back into that realm since, instead making standalone projects like Baby Driver and The Running Man. Wright is such a creative director that viewers would love to see him take a stab at making a high-profile superhero movie, but the circumstances would have to be just right.

Videos by ComicBook.com

During an appearance on the podcast Happy Sad Confused, host Josh Horowitz asked Wright about the possibility of directing something for DC Studios, citing James Gunn’s desire to make DC a filmmaker-friendly sandbox. “I don’t know. I think, again, it’s all based on the title,” Wright said. “I think it’s something where…when those things have come up and Ant-Man, unfortunately, fell into it as well, but the reason I wanted to do that in the first place is because I was inspired by the people who got to do the first of something and set the pace … [1989’s Batman], when it came out, was both the biggest movie of the year so far and also so idiosyncratic and specific to Tim Burton. It was incredibly quirky for a big studio movie, and you felt that when Sam Raimi did Spider-Man and when Chris Nolan did Batman Begins.”

Wright continued, “Without going into the weeds and breaking my NDA, the reason I had to walk away from Ant-Man is that by the time I started doing it, which was eight years after I started writing it, now there was a formula. Not just in terms of continuity within the movies, but also a house style and a way of shooting things. And all the things that are less interesting to me. There’s a lot of second unit stuff and a VFX unit. I knew I couldn’t make that movie in the same way I’d made Scott Pilgrim vs. the World.”

Elseworlds Could Be Edgar Wright’s Ticket Into DC Studios

Image Courtesy of Paramount

Wright has such a distinct, signature approach to filmmaking that it only makes sense to hire him as a director if you intend on wholly embracing his unique sensibilities and give him the leeway to make “an Edgar Wright movie.” There are examples of auteurs helming big-budget comic book movies that fit within the larger framework of a shared universe while still letting their voice shine through; Gunn himself is arguably the most notable example after his work on the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy and Superman. Still, this is a tricky balance to pull off, and it might prove difficult to fit Wright in the DCU box. Even if Gunn is giving creatives some freedom (see: the mid-budget Clayface), there’s still a larger continuity and canon that could present problems.

If the mainline DCU is a non-starter for Wright, there could still be a path for him to get to DC Studios. Gunn has expressed interest in developing an Elseworlds label for projects set outside of the primary continuity, mirroring an approach from the comics. Matt Reeves’ upcoming The Batman Part II falls under this umbrella, meaning he can make the film he wants without worrying how it connects to the overarching story Gunn is telling in the DCU. Assuming this approach actually works and doesn’t confuse casual audiences (DC Studios is also developing the Batman feature The Brave and the Bold), directing an Elseworlds film could be appealing to someone like Wright, who would be able to make the film exactly how he wants to make it.

It could be a lot of fun to see Wright let loose with an Elseworlds film. Over the course of his career, he’s displayed a knack for crafting visually stunning, creative action set pieces that showcase a remarkable sense of style. As he’s demonstrated time and time again, Wright knows how to make an entertaining genre film, so it would be exciting to see what he could do with one of DC’s characters. One of the premier heroes would likely be off limits since the DCU has plans for the likes of Wonder Woman and Batman, but Gunn and Wright could go deep into the DC vault to give a lesser-known character their moment in the spotlight.

With the tepid response to The Running Man (it earned mixed reviews and underperformed at the box office), Wright is in a position where he could use a comeback vehicle of sorts to get his mojo back. He could be inclined to go back to his roots and develop something new with Simon Pegg, but working with DC Studios could be another way Wright gets back to the top. Though the Peacemaker Season 2 finale was divisive, DC’s Gunn era is off to a good start, and fans are excited about what’s to come. Giving Wright his long-awaited chance to helm a big-budget superhero movie would only generate more interest in what Gunn and Co. are cooking up.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!