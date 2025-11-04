2017’s Most Unique Crime Movie Gets a Surprise Sequel Update Eight Years Later (But Will It Happen?)

Filmmaker Edgar Wright’s Baby Driver hit theaters in 2017 at the peak of the summer blockbuster season. While this period of the year is usually dominated by sequels and superheroes, the stylish crime film stood out with its wholly original concept, meticulously choreographed car chases, and violent shootouts to an eclectic soundtrack. The movie was a massive critical and commercial success, earning rave reviews for its direction and becoming Wright’s highest-grossing film to date. Furthermore, its unique blend of action, romance, and musical sensibilities turned what could have been a standard heist film into a cultural event, immediately leaving audiences wondering if they would ever get to ride shotgun with the titular getaway driver again. For years, the possibility of a Baby Driver sequel has remained a persistent question, and now, a definitive update has finally arrived.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“There is a script for Baby Driver 2. That is something that actually exists,” Wright revealed on The Playlist’s Discourse Podcast. “But most filmmaking depends on factors beyond you—timing, financing, who’s available. You’re not always completely in control of those things.” Wright’s statement clarifies that the creative foundation for a sequel has been laid, but he also tempers expectations by highlighting the significant logistical hurdles that stand in the way of any film getting a green light in Hollywood.

Can Baby Driver 2 Ever Happen?

Image courtesy of Sony Pictures Releasing

The original Baby Driver ends on a remarkably conclusive note for its protagonist, Baby (Ansel Elgort). After turning himself in and serving his prison sentence, he is seen walking free and reuniting with his love, Debora (Lily James), ready to start a new life. The story feels complete, with Baby having escaped the orbit of the criminal underworld that exploited his talents. This resolution makes the prospect of a sequel puzzling. Crafting a believable scenario that pulls a now-reformed and partially deaf driver back into a world of crime without undoing the character development of the first film is a significant creative obstacle. Still, Wright is a talented writer, so if he has finished a script, that means the story is most likely worth pursuing.

From a financial perspective, a sequel seems like an obvious decision for a studio. The first film was a resounding success, grossing nearly $227 million worldwide on a modest budget of just $34 million. That level of profitability is rare for an original genre film, making Baby Driver a highly attractive property to revisit. In addition, the movie’s success was driven by strong word-of-mouth and its appeal to a broad audience, which would boost interest in a sequel. Nevertheless, even though a Baby Driver follow-up would almost certainly be a sound investment, financing is only one part of the equation. As Wright said himself, the availability of its now more in-demand cast and his own busy agenda remain challenges to overcome.

Baby Driver is available for free streaming on Tubi.

What would you want to see in a sequel to Baby Driver? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!