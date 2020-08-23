Former Batman George Clooney Is Trending in the Wake of DC FanDome
It always feels like a good day when George Clooney trends on Twitter! The actor known for Ocean's Eleven, ER, and much more is currently a hot topic on the social media site, but people aren't exactly sure why. However, we have some guesses. First of all, Variety reported today that Clooney just helped raise $7 million for Joe Biden's presidential campaign. We believe that news mixed with the fact that Batman has also been trending explains the surge in Clooney tweets. Clooney, of course, played the DC hero in Batman and Robin back in 1997. Since yesterday saw the first trailer for Matt Reeves' The Batman and it was announced this week that former Batmen Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck would be reprising their DC roles in The Flash movie, that's just the perfect storm (pun intended) the get Clooney trending.
While some people are tweeting about Clooney as Batman, others are just reminiscing about his television days or discussing some of his best movies. Here are some of the best tweets to hit Twitter today in honor of Oscar-winning star...
Seriously, Though
Can we get George Clooney batman in the flash— Den (@den_of_geeks) August 21, 2020
"My Batman"
George Clooney was my Batman, but now I’m looking forward to Mr Pattinson over here. I can’t wait to see this movie. https://t.co/L25Tu14BNB— ησαհ (@AngelicPigeon) August 23, 2020
Out of Sight
Just watched Out of Sight. That George Clooney is one charming motherfucker. pic.twitter.com/285XUautpU— Big Papa Nito (@GlabrousNito) August 22, 2020
Never Forget
who can forget the iconic nipple batman suit that george clooney wore pic.twitter.com/Nq6V7jm3J0— steph ♡ (@zerosuitsteph) August 23, 2020
Ocean's Eleven
I got to witness two of the greatest actors ever, George Clooney and Brad Pitt play in Ocean’s 11, 12, and 13 and I’m thankful for that. pic.twitter.com/ZTajcEKA82— Shamar English (@english_shamar) August 23, 2020
Bring Them All Back!
Ezra Miller when he sees Michael Keaton, Ben, Affleck, Val Kilmer, Christian Bale, Will Arnett, and George Clooney showing up to the Flash set pic.twitter.com/1RaqB7u9ua— Knull is coming| BLM | (@Knull_nVoid) August 21, 2020
Throwback
george clooney trending? stream my doug ross fancam and watch er pic.twitter.com/gNARlwhLMv— michael (@helensoIIoway) August 23, 2020
Gravity
I watched “Gravity” today and realize you don’t need to see George Clooney face to know he is handsome. His voice is perfect.— Juliette Jumbo (@juliettejumbo_) August 22, 2020
What a Man
Throwback Sunday - George Clooney (Facts Of Life, E.R., IDEs Of March, and Now) (pictures from google) pic.twitter.com/bDmPF0o2rw— Julie (@18borellijulie) August 23, 2020
Enough Love to Go Around
I really liked Michael Keaton Batman.
I really liked Val Kilmer as Batman.
I really liked Christian Bale as Batman.
I really liked Ben Affleck as Batman.
I think I’ll really like Robert Pattison as Batman.
You don’t have to choose.
(also I liked George Clooney’s Bat-Nips)— Curt Mega (@curtmega) August 23, 2020
Good Omens
George Clooney is trending for no apparent reason so I’m gonna take that as a sign that this is going to be a good day. pic.twitter.com/h2TQBm9jEY— Emily H (@mypiouseyes) August 23, 2020
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.