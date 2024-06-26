Forrest Gump Stars Tom Hanks & Robin Wright Reunite In First Look at Robert Zemeckis's Here

Robin Wright Penn and Tom Hanks are looking very young in the first promotional images from the movie, in theaters on November 15.

Sony Pictures has released the first official stills from Here, a new movie based on Richard McGuire's graphic novel of the same name, which reunites director Robert Zemeckis with his Forrest Gump stars, Tom Hanks and Robin Wright Penn. It also -- in keeping with Zemeckis's fascination with digital technology going back years now -- takes Hanks and Penn back to the age they were around the time of Forrest Gump, with this first image of the couple showing them off as a late 20s/early 30s couple with a whole life ahead of them.

The image also looks like it takes place in the 1980s, creating the likely scenario that Hanks and Penn will age into their real-world ages at some point in the movie. That tracks with the film's official synopsis, which says that the story "travels through generations."

You can see the first still below.

The movie, which also stars Paul Bettany, Kelly Reilly, and Michelle Dockery, will be in theaters on November 15. That will put it in competition with Red One, the Christmas action-comedy from Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans. The following week, Gladiator 2 will arrive in theaters, so it's possible Here could be set up for a pretty solid opening couple of weeks, with lots of people in theaters but the big movies all aimed at one audience.

In 1989, Richard McGuire's Here began as a six-page story that ran in Raw. In 2010, Pantheon announced that a full-length graphic novel based on the concept would be released, and the book saw print in 2014. In 2006, acclaimed cartoonist Chris Ware wrote an essay on it in Comic Art #8, marking the first time since 1989 that the original short was reprinted in full.

In addition to Forrest Gump, Hanks and Zemeckis have collaborated on Finch, Cast Away, The Walk, The Polar Express, and Disney's live-action Pinocchio. CGI face modeling played a big role in The Polar Express, in which Hanks played multiple characters. The film was animated, but it certainly helped cement Zemeckis's interest in experimenting with CGI technology -- a fixation that would also play a role in projects like A Christmas Carol, Welcome to Marwen, and Pinocchio.

Here's the official synopsis for the film:

From the reunited director, writer, and stars of Forrest Gump, Here is an original film about multiple families and a special place they inhabit. The story travels through generations, capturing the human experience in its purest form. Directed by Robert Zemeckis, screenplay by Eric Roth & Zemeckis and told much in the style of the acclaimed graphic novel by Richard McGuire on which it is based, Tom Hanks and Robin Wright star in a tale of love, loss, laughter and life, all of which happen right Here.