Crossbones Actor Frank Grillo Praises Marvel's Kevin Feige: "The Most Powerful Guy in Town"

Marvel President Kevin Feige is a case study in paying your dues and rising the ranks, getting his start in the movie business as the assistant of X-Men producer Lauren Shuler Donner. From there he would become an associate producer on those movies before being tapped as the #2 for Marvel Studios and eventually President of Production, spearheading the Marvel Cinematic Universe as we know it. He remains in charge of it all, and as Captain America: The Winter Soldier star Frank Grillo put it, is seemingly the most powerful person in Hollywood, and to be honest it's hard to argue against it.

"You don't want to f**k around with Kevin Feige," Grillo told Collider. "I think he's probably the most powerful guy in town, I really do. Now he's taking over the Star Wars things for Disney, he's the god. By the way, phenomenal guy, humble....And you know what, I've never heard a bad word about him...I've never heard anybody say a bad word about him, He's a good dude, he's a smart guy who loves what he does and he does it better than anyone else. God bless him, Kevin Feige changed the world."

Grillo also opened up about his return to the MCU, since his character was killed on-screen in Captain America: Civil War, revealing he lent his voice to multiple episodes of the What If...? animated series and that he agreed to it without even knowing anything about it.

"If the President calls and says, 'I want you to come to the White House,' you don't ask why, you just kind of get on a plane and go to the White House," Grillo said. "CAA called, my agents called and said, 'They're doing this thing, What If...?, and they have four or five episodes planned out, you can do it all in one [day].' I'm like, 'Whatever, I don't care what the money [is], it doesn't matter, yes I'm going to do it. Absolutely. All day, every day.'...I think I have to go in February to record a few more... I recorded that probably almost a year ago, and I'm sure with COVID and everything, everything was put on hold, but now it's come back around. I literally don't know anything more about it. I don't even remember what I was doing, I don't even remember what I said in the shows."

It's unclear if Grillo really doesn't remember or if the power of Kevin Feige is keeping his lips sealed.

Marvel's What If...? is scheduled to be released later this year on Disney+.

(Cover Photo by Amy Sussman/FilmMagic)