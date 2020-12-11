Marvel's What If...? Trailer Released by Disney+

✖

Straight from the Disney Investor Day, Marvel Studios released an official trailer for their animated series Marvel's What If...? Previously announced at the first Investor Day in 2017, the series will take the ideas from the classic Marvel comic book and turn the Marvel Cinematic Universe on its head. The series, narrated by Jeffrey Wright as the all-seeing Watcher, will also see the return of several MCU vets like Samuel L. Jackson, Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Josh Brolin, Hayley Atwell, Chadwick Boseman, Jeremy Renner, Paul Rudd, Natalie Portman, Michael Douglas, Michael B. Jordan, Sebastian Stan, Michael Rooker, Tom Hiddleston and other returning Marvel stars. Watch the trailer below!

Marvel head Kevin Feige has previously said that the series will touch on every single movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, delivering new takes on what could have been for all 23 movies in the franchise. Each episode will take an element of the MCU and make one minor change, which will lead to drastically different stories from what played out on the big screen. Among those that will be explored in the first season are two huge What If's: "What if Peggy Carter had the Super Soldier Serum" and "What if T'Challa became Guardians of the Galaxy's Star-Lord." Other stories that will seemingly be told are "What if Iron Man fought Sakaar?" and something to do with Marvel Zombies.

"Space. Time. Reality. It's more than linear path." WHAT IF…?, an Original Series from Marvel Studios, is coming Summer 2021 to #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/P8VDm2rhXJ — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) December 11, 2020

“I’m very happy that we’re doing the What If…? series for Disney+ right now, and I’ve seen most of them. We have ten (episodes) for Season 1, we’re already working on the next ten for Season 2,” Kevin Feige previously said.

Re-imagining one MCU movie per episode is “not the objective,” Showrunner Ashley Bradley told Discussing Film in September. “The objective is to hopefully see the majority of characters from all 23 movies. You’ll see multiple characters in an episode.”

The first season of What If...? is set to premiere on Disney+ in Summer 2021. A premiere window for season two has not been set. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here. Disney has also launched a gift subscription option for the holidays.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.