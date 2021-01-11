Star Wars: Kevin Feige Shoots Down Rumors He's Spearheading Franchise's Future

✖

Marvel fans might not have originally known the name "Kevin Feige" when Iron Man landed in theaters back in 2008, but in the years since, Feige' has virtually become a household name among fans, as he is largely credited with crafting the overall shape of the Marvel Cinematic Universe as we know it. When news broke in 2019 that Feige would be developing a Star Wars film for Lucasfilm, knowing his talents with developing a sprawling mythology and with some fans disappointed in the direction of the franchise, rumors emerged that Feige would become an architect of Lucasfilm, but Feige recently confirmed he has no involvement with any project at the studio outside of his own movie.

During a recent interview with Collider, Feige was directly asked about whether he was involved in any other Star Wars projects currently being developed, and Feige confirmed, “Not at all.”

Of course, while Feige might not currently be involved in any other projects, it's not impossible that he will help collaborate on future projects at Lucasfilm, but with the filmmaker currently still invested in the MCU, taking on more duties in another franchise as massive as Star Wars would surely take up nearly all of his time.

News of Feige joining the galaxy far, far away emerged prior to the release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, with that film's release and the coronavirus pandemic seeing Lucasfilm put a hold on developing many of their projects. Now that productions are beginning to move forward and with Lucasfilm confirming that Patty Jenkins' Star Wars: Rogue Squadron would be the franchise's next film, details about Feige's project have started to emerge.

Last week, it was reported that Loki writer Michael Waldron would be writing Feige's film. During an interview with Variety, Feige seemingly confirmed those reports, but managed to avoid revealing any other information about the film he would be producing.

"We’re thinking that we’re not — that is, um — everything you’ve heard about that has been leaked," the filmmaker admitted to the outlet. "It’s not stuff that we’ve officially announced or gotten into. So, suffice to say, the focus is on all the number of Marvel things we’re working on. The what, where, when, and how of that [Star Wars movie], I don’t know. I’m excited for The Book of Boba Fett, and the Rogue One show, and the Obi-Wan show, and Patty’s movie, and Taika’s [Waititi] movie. After Thor: Love and Thunder, of course."

Stay tuned for details on the future of Feige's Star Wars movie.

