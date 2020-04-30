Watch Frankenstein Starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Jonny Lee Miller Free for Limited Time

If you are a fan of the theatre, then you know the industry has been ravaged by the ongoing pandemic, but the National Theatre has found a way to bring its top shows to your home. Starting today, the UK company will stream its taped performance of Frankenstein which Danny Boyle directed back in 2011. Tonight will mark the first showing of the play via Youtube, and fans of both Benedict Cumberbatch and Jonny Lee Miller will not want to miss the event.

As part of the National Theatre At Home series, Frankenstein will air on Youtube on April 30 and should be in-progress at the time this article was written. The play will then be available to watch on the National Theatre's Youtube page until Friday, May 8. All you need to watch the play is a steady WiFi connection and a device which connects to the video platform. But if you want our opinion, you would be better served watching this play on a TV with the lights dimmed just slightly; It really makes the atmosphere pop, you know?

For those curious, both versions of the play will be available as Frankenstein changed every other night. The play is chilling retelling of Mary Shelley's classic gothic novel which explores the dark history of Dr. Frankenstein and his monster. Cumberbatch and Miller would swap those roles every night, so the first version of the play uploaded will see the Doctor Strange star take on the creature. Miller's take on the monster will be streamed on Friday, May 1.

This streaming event is a gift to theatre buffs who were not lucky enough to see the show overseas upon its 2011 debut. The production has been screened in theaters here in the U.S. every so often, but its limited run means many have not been able to watch this critically praised play. So if you are one such fan, the National Theatre is ready to introduce you to its version of the tale that is Frankenstein.

