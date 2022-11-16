Frasier Star Kelsey Grammer Threatens Marvel to Recast Him as Beast in X-Men MCU Project

Marvel Studios has been slowing integrating their lineup of mutant characters ever since they got the rights to them when the Disney / FOX merger completed. Since 2020, we have seen Professor Charles Xavier (Patrick Stewart) in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and it was also revealed that the live-action version of Ms. Marvel would also be a mutant as opposed to an Inhuman. Marvel is also developing a third Deadpool movie that will be set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and feature the return of Wolverine (Hugh Jackman). Now, one other X-Men star seems to want to return as their respective character in the MCU. Frasier star Kelsey Grammer recently threatened Marvel Studios to recast his role as Hank McCoy / Beast.

"If they don't ask me to return to the role of Beast, I'll never go to Disneyland again," Grammer told MovieWeb. "I'd love for them to do that. I want to do that."

