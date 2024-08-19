Freakier Friday: Jamie Lee Curtis Pays Tribue to Lindsay Lohan as Filming Wraps

Ahead of the final days of shooting Freakier Friday, Jamie Lee Curtis took to social media to praise her onscreen daughter, Lindsay Lohan. The Halloween star shared a selfie in a new shirt, given to her by Lohan, and expressed her thanks for Lohan, without whom she says the movie would not have been possible. The pair starred together in the 2003 version of Freaky Friday, a movie based on a 1970s book. Prior to 2003, there had already been a theatrical version in 1976 and a made-for-TV version in 1995. There was also a musical version in 2018, making Freakier Friday the fifth movie Disney has made based on the book…but the first sequel.

Lohan, for her part, replied to Curtis’s post with affection and gratitude, teasing more fun working experiences to come between them. You can see Curtis’s post below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Production started on the sequel in late June, after years of both Curtis and Lohan saying they would love to make another Freaky Friday if the studio was interested.

Freakier Friday is “a sequel to the beloved 2003 film with a multigenerational twist,” the plot synopsis states. “The film picks up years after Tess and Anna endured an identity crisis. Anna now has a daughter of her own and a soon-to-be stepdaughter. As they navigate the myriad challenges that come when two families merge, Tess and Anna discover that lightning might indeed strike twice.”

Freaky Friday is one of a number of Disney-produced projects that helped launch Lohan’s career. Curtis similarly became a star at a young age, thanks to projects like Halloween and Prom Night. Starting in 2018, Curtis returned to the franchise that launched her career by reprising her role as Laurie Strode in a trilogy of Halloween films, igniting her interest in returning to other beloved characters.

Other original stars returning include Mark Harmon, Chad Michael Murray, Christina Vidal Mitchell, Haley Hudson, Lucille Soong, Stephen Tobolowsky, and Rosalind Chao. Newcomers include Julia Butters, Sophia Hammons, Manny Jacinto, and Maitreyi Ramakrishnan and will be directed by Nisha Ganatra.

There’s no official release date in place yet for Freakier Friday.