Freaky Friday 2 Production Start Announced With BTS Look at Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis

After years of fans clamoring for it, the sequel to the 2003 Freaky Friday starring Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan is officially in production, as confirmed with a behind-the-scenes photo of the returning stars posted by Walt Disney Studios. The photo doesn't offer much insight into what the narrative of the follow-up might be, though seeing the iconic actors together again will excite longtime fans of the movie, which itself was a reboot of the 1976 movie starring Jodie Foster and Barbara Harris. The behind-the-scenes post also confirmed that the project would be released in 2025.

"The Colemans are back and coming to theaters in 2025! The sequel to Freaky Friday is now in production!" Walt Disney Studios captioned the photo. A TiKTok of the photo shoot was also shared, which you can watch below.

@disneystudios The band's back together and coming to theaters in 2025 🤘. The sequel to Freaky Friday is now in production!

Disney teases that the new movie "picks up years after Tess (Curtis) and Anna (Lohan) endured an identity crisis. Anna now has a daughter of her own and a soon-to-be stepdaughter. As they navigate the myriad challenges that come when two families merge, Tess and Anna discover that lightning might indeed strike twice." Other original stars returning include Mark Harmon, Chad Michael Murray, Christina Vidal Mitchell, Haley Hudson, Lucille Soong, Stephen Tobolowsky, and Rosalind Chao. Newcomers include Julia Butters, Sophia Hammons, Manny Jacinto, and Maitreyi Ramakrishnan and will be directed by Nisha Ganatra.

In both the original 1976 movie and the 2003 reboot, a mother and daughter feel like they aren't understood by the other and they grow envious of the presumed lack of pressures that the other is experiencing, resulting in them both wishing to trade places with the other for just one day. Mystical forces intervene and their wishes are granted, as they both realize just how difficult things are for the other person as hilarity ensues.

The concept is based on the 1972 novel of the same name and was also adapted into Disney's Freaky Friday in 1995 starring Shelley Long and Gaby Hoffman and a 2018 Disney Channel Original Movie musical starring Cozi Zuehlsdorff and Heidi Blickenstaff. Freaky Friday in all its iterations is arguably the most well-known example of a body swap premise, which includes influencing the 2020 Blumhouse horror movie Freaky, in which a serial killer and teenage girl swap bodies.

Alongside movies like The Parent Trap and Mean Girls, Freaky Friday is one of the projects that helped launch Lohan's career. Curtis similarly became a star at a young age, thanks to projects like Halloween and Prom Night, eventually going on to score a Best Supporting Actress Academy Award for her work in Everything Everywhere All at Once. Starting in 2018, Curtis returned to the franchise that launched her career by reprising her role as Laurie Strode in a trilogy of Halloween films, igniting her interest in returning to other beloved characters.

