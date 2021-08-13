Free Guy Fans Celebrate First Anniversary of Ryan Reynolds Movie

Ryan Reynolds' Free Guy was released in theatres on August 13th, 2021, and featured other big names such as Jodie Comer, Joe Keery, and Taika Waititi. The movie was well-received and currently stands on Rotten Tomatoes with an 80% critics score and 94% audience score. ComicBook.com's Charlie Ridgely gave the movie a 4 out of 5 and called it a "sweet fantasy that's impossible not to enjoy." The movie was even nominated for an Academy Award for "Best Visual Effects" earlier this year, and became one of the highest-rated action comedies of all time. There has already been talk of making a sequel, and while fans eagerly await news of the second installment, they're passing the time by celebrating the first movie's anniversary.

While chatting with The Hollywood Reporter in March, 20th Century Fox president Steve Asbell gave a promising update about Free Guy 2. "There are movies like Avatar, Planet of the Apes, and now Free Guy that have well-established theatrical precedence for a wide audience," Asbell explained. "We have more Avatar movies coming, we have more Free Guy movies coming. We're going to be pretty busy." When asked about the status of Free Guy 2, he replied, "We're awaiting a script that is days away. It's a fantastic story."

You can check out some of the love for Free Guy in honor of its anniversary below...