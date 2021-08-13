Free Guy Fans Celebrate First Anniversary of Ryan Reynolds Movie
Ryan Reynolds' Free Guy was released in theatres on August 13th, 2021, and featured other big names such as Jodie Comer, Joe Keery, and Taika Waititi. The movie was well-received and currently stands on Rotten Tomatoes with an 80% critics score and 94% audience score. ComicBook.com's Charlie Ridgely gave the movie a 4 out of 5 and called it a "sweet fantasy that's impossible not to enjoy." The movie was even nominated for an Academy Award for "Best Visual Effects" earlier this year, and became one of the highest-rated action comedies of all time. There has already been talk of making a sequel, and while fans eagerly await news of the second installment, they're passing the time by celebrating the first movie's anniversary.
While chatting with The Hollywood Reporter in March, 20th Century Fox president Steve Asbell gave a promising update about Free Guy 2. "There are movies like Avatar, Planet of the Apes, and now Free Guy that have well-established theatrical precedence for a wide audience," Asbell explained. "We have more Avatar movies coming, we have more Free Guy movies coming. We're going to be pretty busy." When asked about the status of Free Guy 2, he replied, "We're awaiting a script that is days away. It's a fantastic story."
You can check out some of the love for Free Guy in honor of its anniversary below...
Ryan Was Ready
*CELEBRATORY NOISES* “Insert perfunctory sentence about #FreeGuy one year anniversary here.” pic.twitter.com/gr1TJ3dba3— Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) August 13, 2022
A Fan Favorite
Happy 1 year anniversary to Free Guy, one of my personal favourite films! pic.twitter.com/V3qPmwnDqN— Nitro-Spidey (@NitroSpidey) August 13, 2022
Good Times
FREE GUY came out a year ago today! I swear this movie had some of the funniest marketing for a movie I have ever seen. pic.twitter.com/YPaicHZ2Wo— JOLLY J✨ (@DynamoSuperX) August 13, 2022
Lots To Love
Happy 1 year anniversary to one of my favorite films and campaigns #FreeGuy pic.twitter.com/NNeglXR0H3— Asad Ayaz (@asadayaz) August 13, 2022
Fam Cams For The Win
did someone say 1 year of free guy????? pic.twitter.com/PxtOHY32Sg— m (@ruinedbyvill) August 14, 2022
Sequel Soon?
Happy 1 year to Free Guy, directed by Shawn Levy, starring Joe Keery, Ryan Reynolds, Jodie Comer, Taika Waititi and many others!
Free Guy 2 is still in pre-production. pic.twitter.com/4TIj4eQn1K— Joe Keery Updates (@joekeerysources) August 13, 2022
Memories
Jodie Comer & Ryan Reynolds— soph | big 🧀 era (@JodieCommie) August 13, 2022
Free Guy press era was something else ♦️♠️🃏 pic.twitter.com/6y4MFamPrb
This.
it’s been one year since free guy was released and we were blessed with jodie comer’s cover of fantasy pic.twitter.com/MEdN68SbGq— al (@jodiesnelle) August 13, 2022
Dude's Day
Happy #FreeGuy Day, Dude. https://t.co/svnAeJoHHz— Free Guy (@FreeGuyMovie) August 13, 2022
Good Idea
Yeah totally gonna rewatch free guy today pic.twitter.com/vlJJcvzv23— soph | big 🧀 era (@JodieCommie) August 13, 2022