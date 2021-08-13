Ryan Reynolds Reacts to Free Guy Being Ranked as One of Best Action Comedies Ever on Rotten Tomatoes

✖

After multiple delays, Ryan Reynolds' Free Guy is finally playing in theatres, and it was clearly worth the wait. The movie, which took in 2.2 million last night, is currently up on Rotten Tomatoes with an 81% critics score and a 94% audience score. ComicBook.com's own Charlie Ridgely gave the movie a 4 out of 5 and called it a "sweet, sweet fantasy that's impossible not to enjoy." In fact, Free Guy's high score on Rotten Tomatoes makes it one of the most successful action comedies on the site.

"#FreeGuy (86%) joins the ranks among the best action comedies ever," Rotten Tomatoes tweeted yesterday. Even with the drop down to 81%, Free Guy is still ranked #21 on the list. When Reynolds saw the news, he shared the tweet with a simple "Whoa." You can check out the post below:

Free Guy was directed by Shawn Levy and based on a story by Matt Lieberman. In addition to Reynolds, the movie stars Jodie Comer, Joe Keery, Lil Red Howery, Utkarsh Ambudkar, and Taika Waititi. You can check out the official description here: "A bank teller who discovers he is actually a background player in an open-world video game, decides to become the hero of his own story…one he rewrites himself. Now in a world where there are no limits, he is determined to be the guy who saves his world his way… before it is too late."

ComicBook.com’s Brandon Davis recently spoke to Levy about Free Guy, and he opened up about directing Reynolds.

“Yeah. The truth is, as I said, if you're lucky enough to direct Ryan Reynolds in a starring role, you get all these secret weapons in addition. And the truth is that Ryan has very quirky, weird, inspired musical taste,” Levy explained. “So whether it was the Mariah Carey song or make your own kind of music, like a deep cut from the '50s or '60s, Ryan sometimes will go, 'Is this a weird idea or should we try this song?' And what I've learned with Ryan is don't say no, at least give it a try because eight out of 10 times, it's going to be amazing, and it's going to make it into the movie."

You can watch ComicBook.com's full interview with Shawn Levy at the top of the page.

Free Guy is now playing in theatres.