Frodo’s Role in New Lord of the Rings Movie Gets Update From Elijah Wood (& It’s Good News)

The release of The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum is one of the most anticipated entries into the iconic fantasy franchise for many years. The announcement of the movie, which will follow Aragorn and Gandalf searching for Gollum between the events of The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings trilogies, divided fans, many of whom voiced concerns about how the story might impact the franchise’s credibility. However, the reveal of members of the new Lord of the Rings movie’s cast has seen anticipation begin to build, painting a pretty exciting picture of the movie ahead of its planned 2027 release.

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After it was revealed that Frodo would feature in the movie, much speculation surrounded his potential role. Speaking with GamesRadar, Frodo actor Elijah Wood has clarified the extent of his appearance in the movie, and it’s possibly the best outcome for everyone. “I mean, it’s sort of like getting the band back together a little bit with that film,” Wood explained. “A lot of the creative team who were part of Lord of the Rings are part of Hunt for Gollum. I’m just looking forward to seeing all those people again.” He went on to clarify, “My part to play is relatively small, but I’m just excited to go back.” While it may seem disappointing to some, a smaller role for Frodo is actually the best news possible.

Why Frodo’s Role in The Hunt For Gollum is Actually Perfect

Frodo serves as the main character of The Lord of the Rings trilogy, and that has naturally seen him become one of the franchise’s most famous and popular figures. Elijah Wood’s portrayal of the hobbit is iconic, so the announcement of his appearance in The Hunt for Gollum was something that felt exciting. However, the confirmation that his part is actually quite small is the best possible news, as it is perhaps the only way to preserve the movie’s appeal to both movie fans and more hardcore Tolkien lovers.

Having been such a key figure in the original movie trilogy, Frodo’s return helps to connect The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum to Peter Jackson’s massively successful first Middle-earth trilogy. However, there’s hardly an organic part for Frodo in the movie’s announced narrative, as it’s set before he had any awareness of the One Ring, Gollum, or Aragorn, all of which play a central role in its story. A minor role will serve to please returning movie fans, but keeping it small is crucial to The Hunt for Gollum‘s success.

If the new Lord of the Rings movies want to succeed on their own merit, they will need to carefully balance fan service with more faithful adaptations of Tolkien’s established works. The Hunt for Gollum already seeks to expand upon a lesser-explored chapter in Tolkien’s continuity, so keeping Frodo’s part as minor as possible is actually far better than trying to shoehorn him into the story. Movie fans will get to see Elijah Wood in the role once more, but it seems as though Frodo’s appearance will avoid damaging The Hunt for Gollum‘s credibility with Tolkien fans.

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