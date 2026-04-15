Every Lord of the Rings Character Officially Confirmed for The Hunt for Gollum Explained

The Hunt for Gollum will mark several Lord of the Rings‘ characters returns to the big screen, some of whom will be played by the same actors from Peter Jackson’s movies — and one who’s being recast. The upcoming film will bring viewers back to the timeline of The Fellowship of the Ring, exploring what happens between Gandalf leaving to research the One Ring and Frodo departing from the Shire. In that time, Gandalf and Aragorn attempt to track down Gollum, something that’s discussed in the books but excluded from the original adaptations. It makes sense, as it’s one of the least noticeable elements to cut from J.R.R. Tolkien’s novels for the sake of screen time.

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Of course, revisiting this timeframe from The Fellowship of the Ring now comes with risks, as it threatens the narrative consistency of the Lord of the Rings movies. This is a point of contention among fans, though returning members of the original cast will make it feel less jarring. And during CinemaCon, The Hunt for Gollum confirmed exactly which characters will make an appearance in the upcoming film, as well as who will play them. There is one recast that could create issues, but fans can look forward to familiar faces as well.

5) Gollum/Smeagol (Played by Andy Serkis)

In addition to directing The Hunt for Gollum, Andy Serkis will reprise his role as Gollum in the 2027 film. That’s for the best, as it’s difficult to imagine anyone else capturing the character’s voice and mannerisms in the same way. And considering that CGI is used to bring Gollum to life, there’s no real reason to recast the role. Serkis’ return will be the most seamless, as any changes to the actor’s appearance over the last 25 years wont be noticeable on-screen. His voice is what defines the character, so as long as he can still tap into Gollum’s distinct manner of expression, he’ll be fine.

4) Gandalf (Played by Ian McKellen)

Ian McKellen is returning as Gandalf in The Hunt for Gollum, and most expected him to reprise the role, so this development isn’t a total surprise. Like most members of the original Lord of the Rings’ cast, McKellen has come to define his character over the last few decades. It would be jarring to see a new Gandalf for that reason alone, but sandwiching his story between two Gandalf and Frodo scenes from The Fellowship of the Ring would make it even stranger. Fortunately, McKellen’s involvement will ensure things line up believably. However, The Hunt for Gollum‘s recast role will still force viewers to suspend disbelief a bit.

3) Aragorn/Strider (Played by Jamie Dornan)

There have been rumors that Aragorn would be recast in The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum, and the film’s official lineup confirms them. Viggo Mortensen will not return to portray Strider, and Jamie Dornan (Once Upon a Time, Fifty Shades of Grey) will take over instead. The switch-up seems to come down to Mortensen’s age, as having him return as Aragorn would require the use of de-aging technology. And Mortensen has been vocal about only wanting to do this if it “was right for the character.” The recast would suggest he didn’t feel that was the case. Fortunately, Dornan brings an impressive acting history to the role. He’ll have big shoes to fill after Mortensen’s performance, but hopefully, his experience will help him rise to the occasion.

2) Frodo Baggins (Played by Elijah Wood)

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Aragorn may look different in the next Lord of the Rings film, but Elijah Wood will officially be back as Frodo Baggins. Frodo and Gandalf both being played by the same actors will offer some consistency from film to film, and it’s the ideal way to bookend this story. Elijah Wood may require de-aging technology to pass as Fellowship-era Frodo 25 years later, but that’s certainly doable. And unlike Aragorn, Frodo is likely to remain on the sidelines of The Hunt for Gollum. If the character is only in a few scenes, it’ll be easier to overlook any inconsistencies or changes.

1) Thranduil (Played by Lee Pace)

One pleasant surprise to come of CinemaCon’s The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum announcement is the news that Lee Pace will return as Thranduil. Pace portrays Thranduil, the Elvenking of the Woodland Realm (and Legolas’ father), in The Hobbit trilogy. And while he’s perfect for the part, fans often criticize the series’ iteration of Thranduil for not being true to the books — and feeling underused given his potential. The Hunt for Gollum will finally get the chance to make up for such complaints, giving Pace an even greater chance to shine when Aragorn brings Gollum to his home.

New Characters Confirmed for The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum

There are currently five Lord of the Rings characters confirmed for The Hunt for Gollum, but the CinemaCon announcement revealed newcomers as well. Kate Winslet’s mystery role in the spinoff has been revealed: she’ll play Marigol, a character who doesn’t appear to exist in the source material. No information has been released, causing Winslet’s character to fuel speculation on Reddit.

Leo Woodall will also portray Halvard, another new character, in The Lord of the Rings film. Per The Hollywood Reporter, Halvard is another one of the Dúnedain, so he’ll likely be one of the Rangers who knows and interacts with Strider. Only time will tell how involved in Aragorn’s mission Halvard is, but his role does have a background in Tolkien’s writings.