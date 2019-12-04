Frozen 2: All The Records The Movie Broke

It has been a few weeks since Frozen 2 made its way to theaters, stealing the hearts (and plenty of dollars) of audiences around the world. And lest you forget, the last Frozen came into the box office and broke a ton of records. No surprise, then, that its sequel did much the same thing. We’re sure that, given the arcane nature of box office numbers, there are some that we will have missed, but now that the dust (or snow, in this case) has settled somewhat, it seemed like as good a time as any to take stock in just how much the movie had made and what its footprint was.

That footprint is actually pretty huge. The movie opened with the biggest opening weekend ever for an animated film at the worldwide box office, breaking a record set by Disney/Pixar earlier this year, which was in turn a record they took from Disney, and on and on. You can see a list below.

Global Box Office Opening (Animated): $130 million in North America and $228.2 million internationally for a worldwide start of $358.2 million. That beats the previous record, Toy Story 4, which earned $240.9 million, by more than $100 million.

International Opening Weekend (Animated): Again, this is no surprise, since the overseas haul for Frozen 2 was actually about $10 million less than the previous worldwide opening record. But that $228.2 million beat out Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs by something like $75 million.

It also had the biggest domestic opening ever for an animated movie released in November, and became the biggest opening ever for a Disney release in China ($53 million), Japan ($18.2 million), Germany ($14.9 million) and Spain ($5.8 million), Mexico ($9.3 million), and other, smaller markets.

For the November record, the movie had to beat out Frozen, which previously held the record for the Thanksgiving holiday weekend with $93 million.

At $18 million, the film had the biggest IMAX opening for an animated movie, and became the first animated movie outside of a summer release to ever open at bigger than $100 million domestically. That still wasn’t enough to give it more than a #3 slot all time, but #3 behind Incredibles 2 and Finding Dory is pretty good. That also makes it the biggest domestic opening ever for a Walt Disney Animation (rather than Pixar) movie. To break that record, it only had to surpass $75.1 million (for Zootopia) for the 3-day mark, and the aforementioned Frozen numbers for an extended holiday weekend.

You can find Frozen 2 in theaters now.