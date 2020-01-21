Frozen 2 Blu-ray Release Date and Special Features Revealed

After becoming the biggest animated hit in box office history, Disney’s Frozen 2 is finally making its way to TVs around the world. Disney has set a date for the Frozen 2 home release, on Digital HD as well as 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD. The film will be available for digital purchase on February 11th, so you can watch it again on iTunes, Vudu, Amazon, Movies Anywhere, and more. Two weeks later, on February 25th, Frozen 2 will be available on Blu-ray and other physical formats. UPDATE: Frozen 2 Blu-ray, 4K Blu-ray, and Steelbook pre-orders are live now.

Additionally, Disney released the full list of special features for the Frozen 2 Blu-ray home release, and there will be a lot for fans to dig into. The release will include several deleted scenes and songs that didn’t make it into the theatrical cut of Frozen 2, as well as multiple behind-the-scenes featurettes.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Here’s the full list of Frozen 2 special features:

Sing-Along Version of the Movie – Sing along with your favorite songs as you watch the movie.

Song Selection – Jump to your favorite musical moments, with on-screen lyrics. Songs include Oscar®-nominated “Into The Unknown,” “All Is Found,” “Some Things Never Change,” “When I Am Older,” “Lost in the Woods,”; “Show Yourself,” and “The Next Right Thing”

Outtakes – Laugh along with the cast of Frozen 2 as they record their lines, sing their songs and have fun in the recording booth.

Deleted Scenes – Check out a few scenes that never made the final cut. Intro – Directors Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck offer a glimpse into their filmmaking process with scenes that didn’t make the final cut. Prologue – A battle rages between Arendelle and the Northuldra while a mysterious figure challenges King Agnarr. Secret Room – A secret room reveals even more of Anna and Elsa’s past, including a shocking revelation about their mother. Elsa’s Dream – Anna’s playful glimpse into Elsa’s dream takes a dark turn. Hard Nokks – Kristoff reveals his true feelings about life in Arendelle when the Nokk won’t take no for an answer. A Place of Our Own – Elsa uses her magic to relieve Anna’s lingering doubts about their parents’ faith in her.

Deleted Songs – When it comes to Frozen 2, there can never be too much music. Hear some of the songs that got cut from the final film. Intro – Directors Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck revel in the chance to share a few songs that didn’t make it into the final film. “Home” – Anna savors every moment as she wanders through this kingdom she calls home. “I Wanna Get This Right” – Kristoff wants everything to be perfect before he proposes, leaving Anna to wonder, “Will it ever be just right?”

The Spirits of Frozen 2 – Cast and crew explore the Scandinavian and Nordic mythology that inspired the spirits inhabiting the enchanted forest of Frozen 2.

Did You Know??? – Olaf asks us the question “Did You Know” as we discover Frozen 2 fun facts, Easter eggs and tidbits about the making of the film.

Scoring a Sequel – Composer Christophe Beck combines a 91-piece orchestra with 30 choral voices to create the compelling score for Frozen 2.

Gale Tests – They say you can’t see the wind. Only its effects. Filmmakers give it a shot while creating the playful wind spirit, Gale. Gale Test – A young girl and boy play tag in this fully animated effort to “give personality to something that’s invisible.” Hand-Drawn Gale Test – A hand-drawn test to bring the precocious wind spirit to life.

Multi-Language Reel “Into the Unknown” in 29 Languages – Hear Elsa’s soaring call to adventure in 29 different languages

Music Videos – Weezer and Panic! at the Disco lend their voices to a few of the soaring melodies from Frozen 2. Into the Unkown” (Panic! at the Disco version) – Panic! at the Disco frontman Brendon Urie stars in their version of “Into The Unknown” from Frozen 2. “Lost in the Woods” (Weezer version) – Weezer puts their spin on Kristoff’s epic ballad, “Lost In the Woods.”



There are also two special features that will be included exclusively on the digital release of Frozen 2, a featurette about the songwriters of the Frozen franchise and an animatic version of Olaf’s “Unmeltable Me” song.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.