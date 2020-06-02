Disney+ to Release Frozen 2 Early in UK and Ireland

✖

Even more Disney+ markets are about to get Frozen 2 earlier than expected. When the coronavirus pandemic first started shutting things down in March, Disney quickly made Frozen 2, the highest-grossing animated film of all time, available on Disney+ in the United States and a couple of other markets three months before its scheduled arrival. Now, Disney is implementing a similar strategy with the streaming debut of Frozen 2 in the UK and Ireland.

Disney announced on Tuesday that Frozen 2 would be made available on Disney+ in the UK and Ireland on July 3rd. That's two weeks earlier than its originally planned streaming release. Frozen 2 is already available to stream on Disney+ in the US, Australia, and New Zealand.

In addition to the debut of Frozen 2 in a few new markets, Disney+ is set to debut a new documentary series about the production of its animated hit sequel. The six-part original series Into the Unknown: Making Frozen 2 will be released globally on June 26th.

You can take a look at the synopsis for Into the Unknown: Making Frozen 2 below.

"With the clock ticking and less than a year until the world premiere of Frozen 2, the filmmakers, artists, songwriters and cast open their doors to cameras for a six-part documentary series to reveal the hard work, heart, and collaboration it takes to create one of the most highly-anticipated films in Walt Disney Animation Studios’ near-century of moviemaking. For the first time, cameras were there to capture an eye-opening - and at times jaw-dropping - view of the challenges and the breakthroughs, the artistry, creativity and the complexity of creating the #1 animated feature of all time."

Frozen 2 stars Idina Menzel as Elsa, Kristen Bell as Anna, Josh Gad as Olaf, Jonathan Groff as Kristoff, Sterling K. Brown as Matthias, Evan Rachel Wood as Iduna, Alfred Molina as Agnarr, Martha Plimpton as Yelena, Jason Ritter as Ryder, and Rachel Matthews as Honeymaren. The film is directed by Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck.

