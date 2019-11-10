Frozen 2’s Kristen Bell Had a Hilarious Adventure While Dressed as Anna

Frozen 2 is less than two weeks from hitting the big screen, which means the film’s cast has been busy promoting the upcoming Disney flick. The new film will see the return of Kristen Bell as Anna, Idina Menzel as Elsa, Jonathan Groff as Kristoff, and Josh Gad as Olaf. The cast has been posting photos of their Frozen journey from a magical trip to Disneyland to the movie’s big world premiere. However, the fun doesn’t stop there! Bell’s latest couple of Instagram posts shows her dressed in character as Anna having an adventure that you definitely wouldn’t see happen over in Arendelle.

View this post on Instagram Ass, cash or grass. A post shared by kristen bell (@kristenanniebell) on Nov 9, 2019 at 4:12pm PST

“Ass, cash or grass,” Bell wrote.

She then added a second photo from her adventure:

“Found my boo, all were missing now is the cash. #jonathangroff,” she joked.

Many people commented on the posts:

“Yup. All in,” @marthaplimpton wrote.

“Sorry, we only take Diner’s Club,” @marcrebillet joked.

“This is what America needs right now,” @juliaelizabethbuzak added.

Frozen 2 is being co-directed by the first film’s Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck, and will also feature Sterling K. Brown (Black Panther, This Is Us) and Evan Rachel Wood (Westworld, True Blood). While Lee wrote the first movie, the sequel was penned by Allison Schroeder (Hidden Figures, Christopher Robin). You can check out the official description below:

“Why was Elsa born with magical powers? The answer is calling her and threatening her kingdom. Together with Anna, Kristoff, Olaf, and Sven, she’ll set out on a dangerous but remarkable journey. In Frozen, Elsa feared her powers were too much for the world. In Frozen 2, she must hope they are enough.”

In addition to Frozen 2, it was recently revealed that Bell would be returning for the new Gossip Girl from HBO Max to reprise her role as the voice of the series.

Frozen 2 hits theaters on November 22nd.