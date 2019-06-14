Frozen 2 International Poster Released

The annual Annecy Animation Festival is currently taking place in France and, just like in years past, Walt Disney Animation Studios has a sizable presence at the event. The House of Mouse has put several new movies and shows on display over the last few days, including some projects slated for the Disney+ streaming service. On Friday morning, Disney brought out the big guns and shared some exclusive footage from the highly-anticipated Frozen 2. Along with the exciting new scenes, the company also revealed a stunning French poster for the film.

This poster shows the crew of main characters — Elsa, Anna, Kristoff, Olaf, and Sven — embarking on a journey to a faraway land. The group is leaving Arendelle this time around, making their way to a mysterious forest in search of some answers regarding Elsa’s powers. The movie will be all about the adventure this time around, and this new French poster certainly reflects that.

According to Disney’s synopsis for the film, Frozen 2 takes Elsa and the others away from Arendelle, as she tries to discover where her powers actually came from. This leads the group on a dangerous quest where they might uncover more than they bargained for. Here’s the full synopsis:

“Why was Elsa born with magical powers? The answer is calling her and threatening her kingdom. Together with Anna, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven, she’ll set out on a dangerous but remarkable journey. In Frozen, Elsa feared her powers were too much for the world. In Frozen 2, she must hope they are enough.”

In addition to the new Frozen sequel, Disney is working on a documentary series showing the work that goes on behind the scenes of the franchise. The series is set to debut on Disney+ after the streaming service launches later this year, just over a week ahead of Frozen 2.

Disney’s Frozen 2 arrives in theaters on November 22nd.