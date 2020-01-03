Jake Gyllenhaal to Reportedly Produce and Star in Fun Home Movie Adaptation

Of all of the graphic novels to hit shelves throughout the years, Alison Bechdel’s Fun Home holds a special place in many people’s hearts. The graphic memoir, which follows a young Bechdel’s complicated relationship with her father, found a second life in 2013 through an award-winning musical adaptation. If a new update is to be believed, there’s a chance that Fun Home is set to impact a whole new audience. According to a tweet from The Daily Mail’s Baz Bamigboye, Jake Gyllenhaal is set to produce and star in an upcoming film adaptation of Fun Home, which would be helmed by the musical’s original director, Sam Gold. Gyllenhaal, who recently made a scene-stealing appearance in John Mulaney and the Sack Lunch Bunch, would reportedly play Bruce Bechdel, Alison’s father.

While this news of a Fun Home movie has not been officially confirmed by Gyllenhaal’s Nine Stories production company or otherwise, the news of this potential adaptation has (understandably) excited fans. The story non-linearly follows the dynamic between Alison and Bruce, which is upended in a major way when Bruce comes to terms with his repressed homosexuality. At the same time, Alison comes to terms with her own identity as a lesbian, as well as gender roles and various other trials and tribulations of growing up.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This would mark just the latest comic book adaptation that Gyllenhaal has been a part of, after Spider-Man: Far From Home and Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time. He also is no stranger to the world of theater, with roles in productions of Sunday in the Park With George and Little Shop of Horrors. Gold, who won a Tony for directing Fun Home‘s original production, has previously directed a Season 4 episode of The Affair, as well as the upcoming TV movie Compliance.

Fun Home was initially released as a graphic memoir in 2006, and the stage adaptation opened Off-Broadway in 2013. It scored twelve nominations and five wins at the 2015 Tony Awards, including Best Musical.

What do you think of Jake Gyllenhaal potentially being involved with a Fun Home adaptation? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!