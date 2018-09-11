Funko’s ‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’ Jack Skellington Exclusive Pops are Here

Two more exclusive Jack Skellington Funko Pop figures have been added to The Nightmare Before Christmas 25th anniversary collection!

If you want to cross the Sugar Skull Jack Skellington and the Zero Print Jack Skellington off of your Funko Pop wish list, you can do it right here at Hot Topic while supplies last. Plus, the Hot Topic exclusive Diamond Collection Jack Skellington Funko Pop figure is still up for grabs if you hurry.

If you are unfamiliar, Diamond Collection Funko Pop figures are glitter encrusted, Hot Topic exclusives that have been mostly Disney themed thus far. The Jack Skellington Pop continues that trend. There’s no telling how much stock is still available on this one, so get one while you still can.

Hot Topic has also released their exclusive Mystery Minis snow globes in The Nightmare Before Christmas 25th anniversary lineup. You can order them here, just keep in mind that they’re blind box, so you never know which version you’ll get.

As for the standard lineup, all of the new The Nightmare Before Christmas Funko Pops, Mystery Minis, SuperCute Plush, Vynl and more are available to pre-order right here, but you’ll want to get your hands on the Jack and Sally on the Hill Movie Moments and the Zero in Doghouse Movie Moments figures first.

On a related note, Disney is reminding us that 1993 was a really good year for them in terms of delivering classic Halloween movies. First they unveiled the 25th anniversary Blu-ray edition of Hocus Pocus, and now they’ve given Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas a similar treatment.

One would imagine that the 25th anniversary would be an ideal opportunity to deliver a 4K version of The Nightmare Before Christmas, but, like they did with Hocus Pocus, Disney chose the lazy route and stuck with standard Blu-ray. That’s extremely disappointing, and a little baffling when you think about how popular this film is. It deserves better. Still, if you don’t already own NBX on Blu-ray there are a few reasons why it might be worth picking up.

First off, it’s inexpensive. The standard edition of The Nightmare Before Christmas Blu-ray will only set you back $15 on Amazon and Walmart at the moment. However, the best deals on The Nightmare Before Christmas Blu-ray come from Target and Best Buy. Target is selling an exclusive version that included a 40 page gallery book for only $12.99. Best Buy is also offering a limited edition glow-in-the-dark steelbook version for the same price.

As far as special features are concerned, it seems as though there isn’t much that we haven’t seen on previous releases. The one exception is the sing-along mode, which includes pop-up lyrics to 11 classic songs. Again, it’s a lazy addition on Disney’s part, but it might be fun for family movie night.

