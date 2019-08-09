Funko’s The Nightmare Before Christmas Diamond Dapper Jack Skellington Pop Arrives Tonight

Funko is about to add to their vast Disney The Nightmare Before Christmas collection with a Dapper (and sparkly) Jack Skellington Diamond Collection Pop figure. As always, the Diamond Collection Pop figures are exclusive to Hot Topic, and your chance to add this figure to you collection is happening tonight. UPDATE: It’s live! Grab one here while you can.

The NBX Dapper Jack Skellington Diamond Collection Pop figure will be available online right here starting tonight, August 8th/9th, between 11:30pm – 12am EST (8:30pm – 9pm PST). Note that Hot Topic’s exclusive Dragon Ball Z Super Saiyan Goten Pop figure will also launch via that link tonight. While you wait, you might want to check out Hot Topic’s The Nightmare Before Christmas collection, because there’s some awesome new stuff in there. We really love these trinket jars!

Keep in mind that both Pop figures should be trickling out to Hot Topic brick-and-mortar stores starting today, but your odds of getting one there are probably pretty slim. If the Jack Skellington Pop sells out, you can always grab one on eBay.

On a related note, Funko is taking on Count Chocula, Franken Berry, and Boo Berry with Halloween cereals featuring classic Disney villains Ursula from The Little Mermaid and Oogie Boogie from The Nightmare Before Christmas. Naturally, each box of FunkO’s comes with a Pocket Pop prize inside.

The Ursula and Oogie Boogie cereals are exclusive to Spirit Halloween / Spencer’s and you can pre-order box of each right here at Spirit Halloween with a ship date set for September 11th. Inside that link you’ll also find the outstanding Hocus Pocus Sanderson Sisters Movie Moment Funko Pop which is also expected to arrive in September.

