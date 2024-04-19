New Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga Looks Released

New photos for the movie have been released before it hits theaters on May 24th.

With just over a month to go before Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga is unleashed in theaters, a handful of new looks at the film have been released by Total Film that show off the intensity of Anya Taylor-Joy's performance as Imperator Furiosa. With the film earning multiple trailers up to this point, these new photos don't necessarily show off unseen glimpses of the project, but they do highlight some key moments in the movie and help build excitement for the impending release. You can check out the new photos from Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga below before it lands in theaters on May 24th.

In Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, as the world fell, young Furiosa is snatched from the Green Place of Many Mothers and falls into the hands of a great Biker Horde led by the Warlord Dementus. Sweeping through the Wasteland they come across the Citadel presided over by The Immortan Joe. While the two Tyrants war for dominance, Furiosa must survive many trials as she puts together the means to find her way home.

The new film comes from franchise creator George Miller and also stars Chris Hemsworth, Tom Burke, Nathan Jones, Angus Sampson, and Quaden Bayles.

This isn't the only new glimpse at the project that fans were given this month, as attendees of CinemaCon in Las Vegas weeks ago were treated to an extended look at footage at the project. While the previous four films have focused on Max, Imperator Furiosa was introduced in 2015's Mad Max: Fury Road and she quickly became a fan-favorite character. While that installment focused on a condensed storyline, director George Miller previously explained how Furiosa is a much different experience.

"The story is the saga of Furiosa, and how she gets taken from home, and spends the rest of her life trying to get back," Miller shared with Empire Magazine. "[In] Fury Road, the story unfolds over three days and two nights. This film follows the story that runs directly into Fury Road, for 15 years."

He continued, "It's a different animal ... It's got many different locations. It's an odyssey. No question."

