Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga Takes Place Over Two Decades

If there's one thing known about George Miller, it's that he spares no expense when it comes to his filmmaking. The Australian filmmaker has made one larger-than-life movie after the next, and his next is no exception. Furiousa: A Mad Max Saga is next up for the director, serving as a prequel to his wildly popular Mad Max: Fury Road. The movie is so massive, it takes nearly two decades to get the lead character's story covered.

"This takes place over 16 to 18 years," Miller said during a CinemaCon panel Tuesday night. "We wrote the backstories for everybody, of Furiosa, for all those years and also for Mad MAx in the year before. When Fury Road had enough traction, we thought, 'Oh, we've gotta go and do Furiosa,' and here we are. Just finished last week."

Taylor-Joy added, "this is the story of one woman's commitment to relentless hope. I think this film more than any other film thst I've made, as a fan of Mad Max...I would step out of myself and go, 'This is happening!'"

It's still a bit too far out to gauge box office tracking, but if Furiosa repeats the success of its immediate predecessor, Warner Bros. has another hit on its hands. Fury Road ended up grossing just under $380 million for the studio upon its release; it was a hit critically as well, winning six Oscars at the 88th Academy Awards.

Miller both directs and co-writes the film, which serves as a Fury Road prequel and spins out of the Wasteland saga that also includes Miller's Mad Max (1979), Mad Max II: The Challenge (1981), and Mad Max: Beyond Thunderdome (1985). Nico Lathouris also co-writes. The film's cast also includes Lachy Hulme (Three Thousand Years of Longing) as Immortan Joe (replacing the late Hugh Keays-Byrne), Tom Burke (Mank) as War Rig driver Praetorian Jack, former WWE wrestler Nathan Jones (Mortal Kombat) as Rictus Erectus, John Howard (Fury Road) as the People Eater, Angus Sampson (Fury Road) as the Organ Mechanic, Daniel Webber (Escape from Pretoria) as War Boy, and Charlee Fraser (Anyone But You) as Mary Jo Bassa, Furiosa's mother.

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga opens in theaters May 24.