Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga Gets Official Logo

George Miller's beloved Mad Max saga is headed back to the big screen, with a Furiosa prequel film lined up to be released next year. Fans have been eager to see the first look at the upcoming film, and we just got a major one in the form of its logo — and title change. On Thursday, as Furiosa was being presented at Brazil's CCXP convention, a new motion poster for the film began to surface online. The logo reveals the film's full title — Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga.

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga stars Anya Taylor-Joy in the titular role, which was originated by Charlize Theron in 2015's Mad Max: Fury Road. The film is set to be a prequel chronicling her early days amid the post-apocalyptic wasteland.

All-new motion poster for George Miller's #Furiosa, starring Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth. pic.twitter.com/tEaCQK5Hbb — Rotten Tomatoes (@RottenTomatoes) November 30, 2023

Why Is Mad Max Getting a Prequel?

As Miller explained, he actually came up with the conceit of Furiosa while cracking the story for Fury Road — and felt that the story was too good not to tell in some capacity.

"When we wrote Mad Max, the task was to tell a story that was always on the run and to see how much the audience could pick up in passing," Miller previously explained to The AV Club. "That was one of the tricks of Mad Max: Fury Road, that there would be references to things of where she's from, why they're doing things, but it was always on the run. There were very few moments of quiet. We never explained how she lost her arm. We never explain what the actual Green Place Of Many Mothers was. We never explained the workings of the Citadel. So we had the screenplay virtually complete before we shot Fury Road, and we did it because it arose out of wanting to explain to everybody who Furiosa was—to Charlize when she took on the role, and to all the actors and the designers and everybody else working on the Citadel and so on. The feeling was, gee, this is a pretty good screenplay, and then I kept saying to myself, 'if Fury Road works, I'd really like to tell this story.'"

"So it came about, I'm not going to say accidentally, but it came out of a need to explain [Fury Road's] world which, as I said, essentially happened over three days and two nights," Miller continued. "It's really trying to explain how that world came to be. We also wrote, not a screenplay, but almost in novel form, Nico Lathouris and I, what happened to Max in that year before, and that's something that we'll look at further down the track later. But in telling each other the story of Furiosa, everything in Fury Road had to be explained. In my mind, I have a back story of the Doof Warrior, who plays the guitar. How could a blind man who all he can do is play a guitar, how does he get to survive in a wasteland where everybody is in extremis? How did he come to be there? So we wrote little stories for every character when we made Fury Road."

What Is Mad Max: Furiosa About?

In Mad Max: Furiosa, as the world fell, young Furiosa is snatched from the Green Place of Many Mothers and falls into the hands of a great Biker Horde led by the Warlord Dementus. Sweeping through the Wasteland they come across the Citadel presided over by The Immortan Joe. While the two Tyrants war for dominance, Furiosa must survive many trials as she puts together the means to find her way home.

The film will also star Chris Hemsworth as Dementus, with an ensemble cast that also includes Tom Burke, Nathan Jones, Angus Sampson, and Quaden Bayles.

What do you think of the new logo and title change for Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga is currently scheduled to be released in theaters on May 24, 2024.