Mad Max: Furiosa Set Photos Show Off Anya Taylor-Joy's Apocalyptic Transformation

Easily one of the most compelling characters of the past decade is Imperator Furiosa, who was played by Charlize Theron in George Miller's Mad Max: Fury Road, with Anya Taylor-Joy stepping into the shoes of the character for the prequel Mad Max: Furiosa. With filming on the prequel now underway, set photos have emerged that showcase how Taylor-Joy has embraced the character, though what might take fans by surprise is that Furiosa isn't sporting her signature shaved-head look. You can check out the set photos in the tweet below before Mad Max: Furiosa hits theaters on May 24, 2024.

Warner Bros. describes the film, "As the world fell, young Furiosa is snatched from the Green Place of Many Mothers and falls into the hands of a great Biker Horde led by the Warlord Dementus. Sweeping through the Wasteland they come across the Citadel presided over by The Immortan Joe. While the two Tyrants war for dominance, Furiosa must survive many trials as she puts together the means to find her way home."

Despite these photos not featuring Furiosa's iconic haircut, costume designer Jenny Beavan previously shared that the actor wanted to commit to the role with the cut.

"She wants to, but George doesn't want her to," Jenny Beavan shared with Variety. "So I don't know whether she will or not."

Part of what made Fury Road such a success was how it was a relatively condensed narrative that moved at a breakneck pace. Miller himself shared earlier this summer that, rather than exploring a short amount of time in the figure's history, Furiosa will chronicle a longer stretch in the title character's life.

"I'll tell you how it's going when it's finished, but it has got off to a lovely start," Miller explained to Deadline back in June. "All I can say about my excitement about doing it is that it's definitely exciting, because even though it's certainly of that world of Fury Road, it's also got a lot of the differences we've been talking about. Again, it's uniquely familiar. And probably the biggest difference is the timespan. Fury Road happened over three days and two nights and this one happens over 15 years. So, it's a saga."

