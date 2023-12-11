Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga Gets Official Poster

Recent weeks gave us our first official looks at Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, thanks to a long-awaited trailer for the prequel, while today sees an all-new poster for the experience being unleashed. The poster unites the various stars of the film, such as Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth, while also offering glimpses at various other figures with mysterious backstories. With this being a prequel to Mad Max: Fury Road, the color scheme and other components of the poster harken back to that seminal action masterpiece. Check out the poster for Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga below before it premieres in theaters on May 24, 2024.

In Mad Max: Furiosa, as the world fell, young Furiosa is snatched from the Green Place of Many Mothers and falls into the hands of a great Biker Horde led by the Warlord Dementus. Sweeping through the Wasteland they come across the Citadel presided over by The Immortan Joe. While the two Tyrants war for dominance, Furiosa must survive many trials as she puts together the means to find her way home.

The new film comes from franchise creator George Miller and also stars Tom Burke, Nathan Jones, Angus Sampson, and Quaden Bayles.

(Photo: Warner Bros.)

Fury Road marked an ambitious experience, as it came well after the buzz around the Mad Max franchise had fizzled. Fury Road was marred by a challenging and exhaustive shoot, with tensions between stars Tom Hardy and Charlize Theron being a contributing factor to the tense production. The movie would go on to be one of the most critically acclaimed experiences of 2015, which includes earning more Academy Awards nominations than any other film that year.

In the wake of the movie's success, Miller had been expressing for years how interested he was in developing a story focusing on the earlier years of Theron's Furiosa.

"When we wrote Mad Max, the task was to tell a story that was always on the run and to see how much the audience could pick up in passing," Miller previously recalled to The AV Club. "That was one of the tricks of Mad Max: Fury Road, that there would be references to things of where she's from, why they're doing things, but it was always on the run. There were very few moments of quiet. We never explained how she lost her arm. We never explain what the actual Green Place of Many Mothers was. We never explained the workings of the Citadel. So we had the screenplay virtually complete before we shot Fury Road, and we did it because it arose out of wanting to explain to everybody who Furiosa was — to Charlize when she took on the role, and to all the actors and the designers and everybody else working on the Citadel and so on. The feeling was, 'Gee, this is a pretty good screenplay, and then I kept saying to myself, 'If Fury Road works, I'd really like to tell this story.'"

He continued, "So it came about, I'm not going to say accidentally, but it came out of a need to explain [Fury Road's] world which, as I said, essentially happened over three days and two nights. It's really trying to explain how that world came to be. We also wrote, not a screenplay, but almost in novel form, Nico Lathouris and I, what happened to Max in that year before, and that's something that we'll look at further down the track later. But in telling each other the story of Furiosa, everything in Fury Road had to be explained. In my mind, I have a back story of the Doof Warrior, who plays the guitar. How could a blind man who all he can do is play a guitar, how does he get to survive in a wasteland where everybody is in extremis? How did he come to be there? So we wrote little stories for every character when we made Fury Road."

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga lands in theaters on May 24, 2024.

