Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga Gets Brand-New Trailer

An all-new trailer for the prequel has been unleashed ahead of its May 24th debut.

With two more months to go before Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga will arrive in theaters, today sees the release of a brand-new trailer for the prequel film. While the first trailer offered glimpses of the high-octane action the prequel would be delivering, this new promo offers a bit more insight into the titular character, who will be played by Anya Taylor-Joy, and the journey this film will explore to get to the figure we saw in Mad Max: Fury Road. You can check out the new trailer above before Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga lands in theaters on May 24th.

In Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, as the world fell, young Furiosa is snatched from the Green Place of Many Mothers and falls into the hands of a great Biker Horde led by the Warlord Dementus. Sweeping through the Wasteland they come across the Citadel presided over by The Immortan Joe. While the two Tyrants war for dominance, Furiosa must survive many trials as she puts together the means to find her way home.

The new film comes from franchise creator George Miller and also stars Chris Hemsworth, Tom Burke, Nathan Jones, Angus Sampson, and Quaden Bayles.

The first entry in the Mad Max saga was released in 1979 and earned two follow-ups in the '80s, though there was an extended gap between the third film, 1985's Mad Max: Beyond Thunderdome and the fourth film, 2015's Mad Max: Fury Road. While some franchises have seen major stumbles when there are extended gaps between sequels, Miller's Fury Road is arguably considered the most successful entry into the entire series, as it would go on to earn more Academy Award nominations than any other film released that year.

Miller's successes with Fury Road will have audiences looking forward to this upcoming prequel, but the filmmaker expressed what makes Furiosa so different from its predecessor.

"The story is the saga of Furiosa, and how she gets taken from home, and spends the rest of her life trying to get back," Miller shared with Empire Magazine earlier this month. "[In] Fury Road, the story unfolds over three days and two nights. This film follows the story that runs directly into Fury Road, for 15 years."

He continued, "It's a different animal ... It's got many different locations. It's an odyssey. No question."

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga lands in theaters on May 24th.

