Furiosa Casts New Actor as Terrifying Mad Max: Fury Road Villain Immortan Joe

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga sees Anya Taylor-Joy taking on the role of Imperator Furiosa from Charlize Theron, but this isn't the only actor taking over the duties of an iconic character from Mad Max: Fury Road, as Empire Magazine confirmed that Lachy Hulme will play Immortan Joe in the prequel. Immortan Joe was originally played by Hugh Keays-Byrne, who also starred as Toecutter in the original Mad Max, though he passed away in 2020. Hulme will actually be pulling double duty in the upcoming film, as he was originally cast as Rizzdale Pell, a gang member in service of Chris Hemsworth's character, before he took on Immortan Joe. Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga is set to hit theaters on May 24th.

Speaking with Empire, the actor recalled asking director George Miller who would be playing Immortan Joe, detailing, "He said, 'I'll probably just get a body double.'" He continued, "I said, 'Well, somebody needs to step up for Hugh. Someone needs to honor this great man. I can do it. I can do the voice. And it's all in the eyes.'"

Hulme confirmed that filming was already underway before Miller offered him the part, recalling, "He said, 'Do you want to do it?' I said, 'What took you so long? You've finally figured out that this movie ain't gonna make dollar one until you've got double Lachy Hulme in it!'"

With Furiosa taking place 15 years before Fury Road, and with Immortan Joe letting his War Boys do a majority of his dirty work, Hulme teased we'll see a slightly different take on the character.

On the intensity of the production, Hulme said Furiosa is like "[Lawrence of Arabia director] David Lean, but with motorbikes instead of camels. When you see 4,000 custom-made motorbikes come over a hill, you sh-t your pants."

In Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, as the world fell, young Furiosa is snatched from the Green Place of Many Mothers and falls into the hands of a great Biker Horde led by the Warlord Dementus. Sweeping through the Wasteland they come across the Citadel presided over by The Immortan Joe. While the two Tyrants war for dominance, Furiosa must survive many trials as she puts together the means to find her way home.

