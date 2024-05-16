Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga Releases Six Minutes of Footage

Anya Taylor-Joy is fast and furious in an extended sneak peek from Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga. Released by ODEON Cinemas, the six-minute preview (below) showcases Imperator Furiosa's epic, action-packed trek across the Wastelands in the Fury Road prequel. The new footage is split into three acts — Act I, "Her Odyssey Begins," Act II, "A Warrior Awakens," and Act III, "Ride Into Vengeance" — and chronicles how a young Furiosa (Alyla Browne) is snatched from the Green Place of Many Mothers and thrust into the clutches of a deadly Biker Horde led by the Warlord Dementus (Thor's Chris Hemsworth).

Watch the Furiosa sneak peek below before the movie speeds into theaters May 24.

In a story sweeping through the Wasteland and spanning nearly 20 years, the Mad Max: Fury Road prequel pits Dementus in a war for dominance with The Immortan Joe (Lachy Hulme, replacing the late Hugh Keays-Byrne). Meanwhile, Furiosa must survive many trials as she puts together the means to find her way home — including a high-octane, 15-minute set piece that was filmed over 78 days.

"[Director George Miller] and I would have these big conversations about why this particular set-piece was so long," Taylor-Joy said in a recent interview. "It's because you see an accumulation of skills over the course of a battle, and that's very important for understanding how resourceful Furiosa is, but also her grit. It's the longest sequence any of us have ever shot."

Returning to the iconic dystopian world he created more than 30 years ago with the Mad Max movies, Miller directs from a screenplay he wrote with Nico Lathouris (Mad Max: Fury Road). The cast includes Tom Burke (Mank), Nathan Jones (Conan the Barbarian), John Howard (Fury Road), Angus Sampson (The Lincoln Lawyer), Charlee Fraser (Anyone But You), and Daniel Webber (Billy the Kid). Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga is only in theaters May 24.