12 Most Anticipated Movies of 2024

Movie fans may still be playing catch-up on 2023's later releases, but we're officially in 2024 now and that means a lot of new movies are on the horizon. Even though a lot of films had to get pushed out of 2024 as a result of the strikes last year, there's still plenty of big titles to look forward to throughout the year. Night Swim is already playing in theaters and January 12th will see the release of a trio of new movies: Mean Girls, The Beekeeper, and The Book of Clarence. Things are off to a solid start but the most popular and highly anticipated films arriving in 2024 won't be debuting for a few more months. From Denis Villeneuve's Dune sequel to Ridley Scott's return to Gladiator, there is so much worth getting excited about in 2024. Check out our list of the 12 most anticipated new films of the year below!

Drive-Away Dolls In Theaters February 23rd (Photo: Focus Features) Joel and Ethan Coen, better known as the Coen Brothers, have spent decades as some of the best and most interesting filmmakers in the industry. They are both working solo right now, but the fingerprints of their beloved work as a duo still cover everything each of them does. Drive-Away Dolls, the new film from Ethan Coen, looks about as Coen Brothers as you'd hope, and that's incredibly exciting. The film follows a classic Coen story, as two very different women take a road trip across the country, only to discover they accidentally got involved with a group of inept criminals. Margaret Qualley and Geraldine Viswanathan are surrounded by an all-star cast that includes Pedro Pascal, Colman Domingo, Bill Camp, Beanie Feldstein, and Matt Damon.

Dune: Part Two In Theaters March 1st (Photo: Warner Bros.) If you took a nationwide poll, Dune: Part Two might be the consensus most anticipated movie of the entire year. There's a lack of superhero and franchise tentpoles in 2024, and the first Dune left such a massive impact with fans that many have been anxiously anticipating the sequel's debut. Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya will once again lead the cast of the Denis Villeneuve-directed sci-fi epic, but they'll be joined by some new face. Florence Pugh, Austin Butler, Léa Seydoux, and Christopher Walken are all taking on roles in the second Dune.

Kung Fu Panda 4 In Theaters March 8th (Photo: Dreamworks / Universal) For a while, it felt like the story of Po was totally over. Kung Fu Panda 3 was released eight years ago and felt like some type of ending for the Jack Black-voiced character. Thankfully Po has one more adventure left in the tank. Black is back voicing Po one more time, in a new film from Mike Mitchell and Stephanie Stine. The new film follows Po as he moves on to become the Spiritual Leader of the Valley of Peace and train someone to replace him as the Dragon Warrior. In addition to Black, Kung Fu Panda 4 will star Dustin Hoffman, Ke Huy Quan, Awkwafina, and Viola Davis.

Road House Streaming on Prime Video March 21st (Photo: Amazon Prime Video) The good news: Edge of Tomorrow's Doug Liman is directing a new Road House movie starring Jake Gyllenhaal, reimagining the classic 1989 Patrick Swayze action film. The bad news: Amazon/MGM aren't releasing the new Road House in theaters, opting instead to debut it exclusively on Prime Video.

Radio Silence Untitled Monster Movie In Theaters April 19th (Photo: Paramount) There's not a title for this Universal Monster movie just yet, but it's definitely a big title on horror fans' radars. Radio Silence, the filmmaking collective that includes directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, are coming off a great run of thrillers: Ready or Not, Scream, and Scream VI. They left the Scream franchise behind to put a new spin on a classic Universal Monsters character. Melissa Barrera, who starred in both Radio Silence Scream movies, leads a film that reportedly follows the story of Dracula's Daughter. The film also stars Alisha Weir, Dan Stevens, Kevin Durand, Kathryn Newton, Will Catlett, Giancarlo Esposito, and the late Angus Cloud.

The Fall Guy In Theaters May 3rd (Photo: Vanity Fair/Universal Pictures) Ryan Gosling has long been one of our biggest stars, but his turn as Ken in Barbie last year has launched him into the stratosphere. His next project is an original action blockbuster that already has the attention of a lot of fans. Directed by stuntman-turned-filmmaker David Leitch, The Fall Guy is about former stuntman Colt Seavers who returns to work on a movie being directed by his ex. When a movie star goes missing, it's up to Colt to track him down. The film also stars Emily Blunt, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Winston Duke, Stephanie Hsu, Hannah Waddingham, Teresa Palmer, and Lee Majors.

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga In Theaters May 24th (Photo: Warner Bros.) After debuting in 2015, Mad Max: Fury Road has grown to be considered as one of the greatest action movies ever made. Filmmaker George Miller has been talking ever since about a prequel film all about Furiosa, the electrifying heroine played by Charlize Theron. That movie is finally arriving this summer in the form of Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga. Anya Taylor-Joy stars as a younger Furiosa, while Chris Hemsworth takes on the role of the film's antagonist.

Inside Out 2 In Theaters June 14th (Photo: Disney) Nearly a decade after Inside Out hit theaters, Pixar Animation Studios is finally delivering the sequel fans have been asking for. As she becomes a teenager, Riley encounters new emotions, one of which is Anxiety. Longtime Pixar veteran Kelsey Mann takes over for Pete Docter as director for Inside Out 2, with a script from Meg LaFauve. It's also worth noting Inside Out 2 is Pixar's only movie releasing in 2024. The sci-fi film Elio was supposed to arrive earlier in the year but that was pushed back to 2025.

Twisters In Theaters July 19th (Photo: Universal Pictures) Back in 1996, Bill Paxton and Helen Hunt starred in Twister, the surprise blockbuster hit from Warner Bros. and director Jan de Bont about a group of tornado chasers. Twisters, which is more of a reimagining than a reboot or sequel, will be a film set in the present day from Minari director Lee Isaac Chung. Glen Powell and Daisy Edgar-Jones star alongside Katy M. O'Brien, Kiernan Shipka, Maura Tierney, David Corenswet, Anthony Ramos, Sasha Lane, and Brandon Perea.

Deadpool 3 In Theaters July 26th Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool is heading back to the big screen, this time under Marvel Studios and connected to the larger Marvel Cinematic Universe (though we don't yet know how). This time around, Reynolds finally got his partner in crime to join him for the adventure. Hugh Jackman is bringing his Wolverine out of retirement for a film that Marvel fans have been asking to see for quite a long time. There are a ton of rumors circulating around this movie's production, from the inclusion of old Fox/Marvel characters like Jennifer Garner's Elektra, to the appearance of Taylor Swift.

The Wolf Man In Theaters October 25th (Photo: Universal Pictures) Leigh Whannell, who co-created the Saw franchise with James Wan, has burst onto the scene as a top tier genre director over the last few years. Upgrade received rave reviews after its release and his first take on a Universal Monster, The Invisible Man, was a major hit. Now Whannell is taking another shot at the classic monster characters with The Wolf Man. The film was originally supposed to star Ryan Gosling, but he had to back out of the film before the start of production. Christopher Abbott took over his role and he's being joined by Ozark Emmy winner Julia Garner.