Gal Gadot Shares New Photo Of Wonder Woman Wearing A Mask

Gal Gadot is using her platform as DC's Wonder Woman to echo the call for people to wear a mask in an effort to combat the coronavirus pandemic. Gadot posted a photo of her in full Wonder Woman costume on set, with a black scarf-style mask pulled up over her face, with the popular hashtag "#wearamask" as the caption. If nothing else, the photo is both a PSA for public safety and undeniable proof that Gal Gadot can pretty much pull off any look gorgeously - even without showing most of her beautiful face. If that's not Wonder Woman-level superpower, what is?

This photo raises some pretty big questions for DC fans - namely: When and where was this photo taken? It's clearly a photo from behind-the-scenes of a DC movie production and the various costumes of the extras in the background look like some enemy soldiers that Diana will have to battle. Some fans have immediately jumped to the idea that this is some sort of reveal that "Knightmare Wonder Woman" was part of Zack Snyder's "Knightmare" future vision from Batman v Superman - but that's a pretty wild guess.

One look at the Wonder Woman 1984 trailer shows there is a sequence set in a desert region, where Diana has an epic moment stomping out a tank during a chase sequence. It's not hard to imagine that Gal Gadot and other members of the Wonder Woman 1984 cast and crew had to mask up to avoid all the dust and sand blowing around in between takes. It's just a convenient BTS photo to use in this time of pandemic.

The world is still waiting for Gal Gadot's next outing as Wonder Woman in Wonder Woman 1984. The film was supposed to hit theaters in June but was just one of many movies derailed by the coronavirus pandemic. Now, Wonder Woman 1984 has been rescheduled for October 2nd, making it just one of many major blockbuster releases now in an anxious holding pattern to see if October is truly the time when US movie theaters will be able to fully re-open. When the latest delay was announced, Wonder Woman 1984 director Patty Jenkins let DC fans know she felt their pain:

“Wish we were sharing our film yesterday but there are more important things going on in our world we'd rather you focus on for now. Thank you to our fans for being so great, by our sides. Can’t WAIT for you to see it! Sending love and healing to the world. See you October 2nd!!”

Wonder Woman 1984 is set for release on October 2nd.

