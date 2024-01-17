Galaxy Quest Funko Pops Are Finally Here

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

A sequel to the 1999 fan-favorite sci-fi parody film Galaxy Quest has yet to materialize, and one might argue that it wouldn't be worth doing without Alan Rickman, but at least we finally got our Funko Pops. As part of their weekly slate of new Pop drops, Funko has launched figures of Alexander Dane (Doctor Lazarus), Fred Kwan (Tech Sergeant Chen), Jason Nesmith (Commander Peter Quincy Taggart), Guy Fleegman, and the alien warlord General Sarris.

Pre-orders for the Alexamder Dane, Fred Kwan, and Jason Nesmith Funko Pops are live here at Entertainment Earth now. They should also be available here on Amazon and here at Hot Topic in the very near future. The Guy and General Sarris Funko Pops are exclusive to the Funko Shop and Specialty Series respectively. You can take a close look at those exclusives in the packaging shot below. Hopefully these will do well enough that we'll get more Pop figures of the Galaxy Quest crew in the future.

Will there be a Galaxy Quest 2?

As of April of 2023, a Galaxy Quest television series was reportedly in the works for Paramount+. Speaking with ComicBook.com's Chris Killian in support of The Santa Clauses, Allen revealed he's looking forward to getting Galaxy Quest 2 off the ground any way possible.

"Consistently, this crew and everybody else with Galaxy Quest has been fighting to do this 'moments later' when the Thermians come back. We literally just talked about this yesterday, a group of us here, and we don't know why [it hasn't happened]," Allen says. "There's been a script and our friend Alan Rickman passed away, so that script involving he and I in the whole story disappeared. The story itself was so clever and so fun. I love that crew and I love everything about Galaxy Quest."

Galaxy Quest is considered one of the best Star Trek movies.

Galaxy Quest is a clear parody of Star Trek, following a group of actors who starred in a cult classic sci-fi television series and have struggled to gain notoriety outside of those roles ever since. They're shocked to discover that aliens are real and that a group of them are seeking their characters' help, having mistaken broadcasts of the original television series for a documentary.

Dean Parisot directed Galaxy Quest from a screenplay written by David Howard and Robert Gordon, based on Howard's story. Despite having no official affiliation with Star Trek, fans attending Star Trek Las Vegas in 2013 voted Galaxy Quest the seventh-best Star Trek movie of all time, landing it in the middle of the list, sandwiched between Star Trek (2009) and Star Trek Generations.

Galaxy Quest opened in 1999 and earned $90 million during its theatrical run, double its reported budget of $45 million. Critics also enjoyed the film, and it sports a stellar 90% fresh score on Rotten Tomatoes, with a critics consensus reading, "Intelligent and humorous satire with an excellent cast -- no previous Trekkie knowledge needed to enjoy this one."

While a sequel has yet to materialize, Galaxy Quest did see a continuation in comic book form. IDW Publishing released Galaxy Quest: Global Warning in 2008 and, in 2015, published a new Galaxy Quest ongoing series taking place years after the film, later collected as Galaxy Quest: The Journey Continues.

Galaxy Quest is streaming now on both Paramount+ and Netflix. It is also available on home media, having been re-released in various forms on Blu-ray for its 20th anniversary in 2019 alongside a documentary, Never Surrender: A Galaxy Quest Documentary, examining its making and the cult following its garnered over the decades that followed.