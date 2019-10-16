Galaxy Quest Documentary Headed to Theaters, Trailer Released

Galaxy Quest is about to celebrate its 20th anniversary. To commemorate, a new documentary is hitting theaters for one night only thanks to Fathom Events. Never Surrender: A Galaxy Quest documentary will screen in select theaters on November 26th, offering an inside look at the making of Galaxy Quest and the film’s its legacy. Presented by Screen Junkies and Fandom, the documentary features the stars and creators of Galaxy Quest, including Sigourney Weaver, Tim Allen, Sam Rockwell, Justin Long, Tony Shalhoub, Rainn Wilson, Enrico Colantoni, Missi Pyle, Daryl “Chill” Mitchell, and director Dean Parisot, along with Star Trek stars Wil Wheaton and Brent Spiner and more.

The theatrical presentation comes with a couple of bonuses. There’s a video introduction to the documentary and the debut of the Galaxy Quest Honest trailer.

Tickets are available to order now. Here’s the synopsis of the documentary:

“By all accounts, it was a movie that beat all odds: Surviving a set fire, the loss of a powerful director, and a studio that didn’t understand what it had, Galaxy Quest turned into a pop-culture phenomenon that would “never give up, never surrender.” As the cult classic nears its 20th anniversary – premiering on December 25, 1999 – Never Surrender: A Galaxy Quest Documentary explores how the science-fiction comedy became an enduring fan favorite, a movie that helped launch the sci-fi- and fantasy-driven movie and TV industry that dominates global entertainment today.”

Galaxy Quest followed the cast of the in-universe sci-fi series titled Galaxy Quest, which bore strong similarities to Star Trek, as they are abducted and forced to man an actual starship by aliens who mistook their show for reality. The film starred Sigourney Weaver, Tim Allen, Alan Rickman, and Sam Rockwell. Despite being an homage to Star Trek and not an official part of the franchise, fans voted it one of the best Star Trek movies of all time above about half of the other movies in the franchise during a convention polling event.

Amazon put a Galaxy Quest television series into development. The series will follow the next generation of Galaxy Quest stars and fans. The project was put on hold as of the last update from writer Paul Scheer.

“We currently are in a little bit of a hold pattern because our executive at Paramount, Amy Powell, was fired for some insensitive comments,” Scheer said in 2018. “We want to create this kind of thing that feels like this epic sequel, but a continuation. I compared it to what The Force Awakens is to Star Wars. It is continuing a story but bringing in new characters,. My pitch for Galaxy Quest was, ‘How can we kind of blow this out and pay off things for the fans that love Galaxy Quest, but more importantly — and the thing that I really wanted to do is — appeal to the ‘me’ of now. Who’s the 18-year-old version of me that loved Galaxy Quest now? What would they want to see? Because I think that that is a movie that we haven’t really made yet: the Tropic Thunder in the world of modern-day science fiction.”

Are you excited about the Galaxy Quest documentary? Let us know in the comments. Never Surrender: A Galaxy Quest documentary comes to theaters on November 26th.