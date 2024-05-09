Captain America: Brave New World Reveals New Behind-the-Scenes Look

Captain America: Brave New World just gave fans a new behind-the-scenes look at the upcoming Marvel movie. In the image from Empire Magazine, Anthony Mackie, Director Julius Onah, and Xosha Roquemore are going over something in a government facility. The new Captain America suit's details are a little more visible than in the recent Empire look as well. Not many details are known about Roquemore's character at the moment. But, she looks like a United States Marshall from this picture here. (That badge is hard to mistake when placed against navy blue.) So, more small details continue to creep out about Cap's big adventure in 2025.

Onah would tease some parts of Captain America: Brave New World in the most recent Empire Magazine feature. "Part of the challenge for Sam as Captain America, working within the government, is the way he's going to make decisions," the director revealed. "The point of view he's going to have will at times put him at odds with the President."

But, the issues at play stretch a little bit beyond your traditional bureaucracy. Tim Blake Nelson returns as The Leader in Captain America: Brave New World. And, if that wasn't enough, Harrison Ford's Thunderbolt Ross is now the president. So, there's a lot of variables for Cap to sift through this time. Onah explained "Sam finds himself almost standing between Samuel Sterns and what he thinks the government owes him, and how he wants to go about getting that."

Captain America 4 Brings Mackie Full-Circle

(Photo: Empire)

While the Captain America sequel is breaking a lot of new ground for the MCU, Mackie views this movie as a kind of homecoming. Thinking about it, he's been a part of the Marvel Studios orbit for more than a decade now. In fact, some of the filming locations for Captain America: Brave New World are the same as when he made his MCU debut in Captain America: The Winter Soldier. Mackie told The Wrap that filming this movie brought everything full-circle.

"It kind of brought my Marvel experience full circle because we shot in D.C. at the same hotel that we shot Winter Soldier at," Mackie reflected. "One of my first Marvel scenes was me sitting at a table talking to the senator and me and Chris [Evans] and Scarlett [ Johansson] kidnapping him and we go back and we stay at the same hotel and we shot at that same area. So in that regard, it was really emotional to think how far my character has come and where he is now after the 10 years that I've been in the MCU."

"These Marvel movies have kind of turned into summer camp. You go to set and there's people that you've known for 10, 12 years now that you've worked with and got to know and people have kids and people get divorced and people buy homes," the actor continued. "So it's like going back to see your old friends. So it was really easy. At no point in time did I feel like it was a different experience from any of the other Marvel movies I've done. It was just a great experience, you can only go down from here."

