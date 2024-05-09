Fandango Launches Concessions Pre-Ordering With Advanced Ticket Sales

Fandango announced today that they are rolling out a new feature that will allow users to preorder concessions along with their advance ticket purchase at participating theaters. The practice will start a slow launch today with AMC Theatres being the only participating chain, but there are plans to expand it past that point once Fandango is convinced the initial launch has gone off without significant issues. AMC, the largest theatrical exhibitor in the U.S., allows users to order in advance -- either during their ticket purchase or a little closer to showtime, very much in the same way the Movie Tavern app works.

Upon arrival at the theater, preorder customers can skip the lines and head straight to the designated pickup area to collect their pre-ordered items. Guests at AMC Dine-In locations can have their selections brought directly to their seats. With either method, moviegoers can rest assured that they'll never miss a moment of the coming attractions and main features. As an added benefit for AMC Stubs members, they can now earn and redeem benefits for concessions on Fandango.

"We are excited to collaborate with AMC Theatres to bring these exciting new concessions offering to our users," said Jerramy Hainline, EVP of Fandango. "At Fandango, our goal is to super-serve consumers with all their moviegoing needs, and launching the ability to pre-order concessions on our platform is another important step to bring even more convenience and joy to moviegoers."

According to Fandango's announcement, fans can also make multiple purchases tied to their ticket purchase, and even invite their guests to make purchases.

"This is a great advancement for Fandango users and AMC patrons. Moviegoers routinely take advantage of the opportunity to preorder their favorite AMC food and drink selections through the AMC mobile app and website. We are thrilled that our guests now have this option through the Fandango platform," said Ellen Copaken, SVP, Marketing, AMC Theatres. "We're also very excited about the ability of AMC Stubs members to earn and use loyalty benefits for concessions on Fandango, as they already do for tickets. This is another wonderful membership perk for our many AMC Stubs members who utilize the Fandango ticketing platform."

According to Fandango's recently released 2024 Moviegoing Trends and Insights Study of more than 6000 moviegoers, 96% of the general ticket buyers surveyed confirmed they purchased concessions at the theater in the past year. Pre-ordering concessions is also on the rise, with 1 in 4 general ticket buyers claiming that they have tried it in the past, and 97% saying they enjoyed the experience.