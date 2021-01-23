George Clooney and Michelle Pfeiffer Recall the Time Beavis and Butt-Head Crushed Them

✖

While George Clooney is arguably one of the biggest stars in Hollywood with both box office success, critical praise, and major awards to back it up, as is the case with any actor there are films and projects in his past that weren't as well-received. Batman & Robin is one that frequently comes to mind, but the 1996 romantic comedy One Fine Day is another that didn't exactly win over critics or audiences. While the film has definitely found its audience in the years since release, back in 1996 the film had a hard time. Now, during a conversation for Variety's Actors on Actors, Clooney teamed up with his co-star on the film, Michelle Pfeiffer, and reflected on how the film was beaten at the box office by a very unexpected film: Beavis and Butt-Head Do America.

One Fine Day starred Clooney and Pfeiffer as single parents who have to come together to survive their very chaotic workday when they end up having to take care of each other's children due to a missed field trip. While things get off to a bumpy start, by the end of the day (and film) the pair have fallen in love. During the conversation for Variety, Pfeiffer, who was an executive producer on that film, spoke how the film's release date had been moved from an intended February release to a Christmas release -- something she said left no time for any real press -- while Clooney noted that the film "bombed" at the box office.

"Didn't we get beaten by Beavis and Butt-Head?" Pfeiffer said.

"Yeah, it was bad," Clooney said.

How bad was it? Beavis and Butt-Head Do America had a $20 million opening weekend as compared to One Fine Day's $6 million opening. While One Fine Day was apparently no match for Beavis and Butt-Head at the box office, the perception of the film has changed since 1996. Clooney said that his wife and her friends love the movie and are still surprised it wasn't a bigger hit.

'My life and her friends can't believe that One Fine Day wasn't a big hit," Clooney said. "They love it."

Of course, Beavis and Butt-Head may be having their own renaissance. Last summer a reboot of the animated series was announced with a re-launch of the franchise with two new seasons, new spinoffs, and specials was announced for Comedy Central.

"We are thrilled to be working with Mike Judge and the great team at 3 Arts again as we double down on adult animation at Comedy Central," Chris McCarthy, who oversees ViacomCBS' entertainment and youth group as president said at the time. "Beavis and Butt-Head were a defining voice of a generation, and we can’t wait to watch as they navigate the treacherous waters of a world light-years from their own."

What do you think about Clooney and Pfeiffer's comments? Let us know in our comment section!