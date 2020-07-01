Beavis and Butt-Head Reboot Officially Announced

Fans will always look back on MTV's Beavis and Butt-Head series fondly, but it's been quite some time since we've seen the pair. That's all changing though, as Comedy Central and original series creator Mike Judge will be teaming up to re-launch the franchise with two new seasons and new spinoffs and specials. Judge will write, produce, and voice the show, which will have the duo entering a "whole new Gen Z world" that the network says are relatable to fans of the original show and those who never got a chance to experience it. There's no word on when the series will debut on the network, but they couldn't be more thrilled about having it as part of the Comedy Central family.

"We are thrilled to be working with Mike Judge and the great team at 3 Arts again as we double down on adult animation at Comedy Central," said Chris McCarthy, who oversees ViacomCBS' entertainment and youth group as president. "Beavis and Butt-Head were a defining voice of a generation, and we can’t wait to watch as they navigate the treacherous waters of a world light-years from their own."

"It seemed like the time was right to get stupid again," Judge said.

Since Beavis and Butt-Head, Judge has gone on to create other hit shows and films like King of the Hill, Office Space, and Silicon Valley, but this is a return to a series that is beloved by many, and now a new generation will get to experience it.

The original series launched in 1993, and quickly became a staple of MTV. The show followed two couch potatoes named Beavis and Butt-Head and their various adventures, tackling hot topics of the day in its own unique way. Now the duo will tackle current day topics in this new iteration, and with how much things have changed in the world, we are definitely interested in what they have to say.

